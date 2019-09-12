Our weekly roundup of Toasts & Roasts:
Congratulations are in order for the three Lufkin businesses that were recognized as the 2019 Small Businesses of the Year in their respective categories during the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce. Kovar Capital, run by Taylor Kovar, won Division 3 (1-10 employees). Marco’s Pizza, run by Chasity and Chris Boatman, won Division 2 (11-50 employees). Lee TranServices Inc., owned and operated by Gene and Annette Lee, won Division 1 (51-100 employees). “The brief description you will hear of each of these three businesses will in no way tell you the full story of how each has made their success in Angelina County,” Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tara Watson-Watkins said. “But what you will hear are common threads of how they treat their employees as family, how customer service is important to them and how they support the community.” Gene Lee, Chasity Boatman and Claudia Gonzalez, Kovar Capital’s chief commercial officer, all discussed the importance of being involved and giving back to the community in their acceptance speeches. “It’s an honor, it’s a privilege to live in Lufkin, work in Lufkin, raise my family in Lufkin,” Gene Lee said. Chasity Boatman and Gonzalez also stressed their passion for supporting this community.
A toast to Lufkin resident Pat Harkness,who has made it her mission to visit and document soldier’s graves. She has visited and documented 1,855 soldier’s graves since beginning in February. That’s 92 hours and 15 minutes of work and she has traveled 876 miles to do it. Harkness said she finds purpose in administering to those who have served their country and in reminding them they’re loved and not forgotten. She can’t explain what led her to decide to travel by herself to each cemetery, clean off the overgrown graves of soldiers, place flowers and talk to them, thanking them for their service. It was different, but felt right, she said. “I don’t remember what came over me to do this,” she said. “I’m going on year ten being a volunteer at the Charles Wilson clinic and I don’t remember what got me to walk in and do that.” And now it’s our turn to thank Harkness for her service.
A toast to Gipson Funeral Home for hosting its ninth annual First Responders Luncheon on Tuesday. The event provided officers, firefighters, EMS personnel and others the chance to sit, chat and eat together. Others stopped to pick up food before getting right back to work or delivering it to their coworkers who couldn’t be away. Red Tulip Rolling Bistro catered the event, offering pulled pork sandwiches, cowboy beans, chips, cookies and a number of drinks. The funeral home provided tumblers for first responders as a gift. Lufkin Fire Chief Duane Freeman, Sheriff Greg Sanches and Pct. 1 Constable Tom Selman all said they appreciated the kindness and generosity displayed to law enforcement by the funeral home, and by other businesses and citizens in the community. And we’re all grateful for what our first responders do for us.
Finally, a toast to members of the community who turned out Saturday night to celebrate life and raise funds for cancer patients in need at the East Texas Cancer Alliance of Hope’s first Believe in Hope Black Tie Gala. Proceeds from the event are going toward any tangible needs cancer patients may have. Alliance founder and CEO Ashley Berry is a cancer survivor. She remembers not only the physical challenges of treatment, but also the financial ones. “My family and my church family all surrounded me at that time and provided the tangible resources that I needed, and so that’s what I want to do here.” Funds are going toward helping cancer patients pay for car notes, rent, medications, medical equipment and gas vouchers for patients to go back and forth to MD Anderson in Houston for treatment.
Editor’s note: Is there a person or organization you’d like to nominate for either a Toast or a Roast due to a recent accomplishment, event or incident? Send it to us at news@lufkindailynews.com or call us at 631-2618. You can also contact us anonymously through our online news tip page at lufkindailynews.com/tips.
