Over the past several years, we’ve seen local law enforcement officers perform a number of tasks outside their job responsibilities — comforting a crying child whose parents have just been taken to jail for selling drugs from the family home; crawling inside a mangled vehicle to hold the bloody hand of an accident victim; resting a reassuring palm on the shoulder of a house fire victim who just lost everything; and pouring water into the mouth of a thirsty search-and-rescue dog in the middle of a manhunt for a murderer.
They do these things not because they have to, but because of a higher calling. For that reason, we honor these uniformed heroes in recognition of National Police Week.
In 1962, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day, and the calendar week in which May 15 falls as National Police Week. Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.
Due to the nature of the officers’ job, they kiss and hug their families each morning, never knowing if it will be their last.
Since the first recorded death in 1791, more than 20,000 law enforcement officers in the United States have been killed in the line of duty, including four of Angelina County’s own — Sheriff William R. McMullen, Capt. Don H. Willmon, deputy Byford H. Hunter and officer John E. Logan Jr.
McMullen was shot while headed to break up a gunfight at the Hudeburgh Hotel in the Homer area in 1866; Willmon was stabbed while questioning a suspect on a Lufkin street in 1979; Hunter was shot in the back while serving a warrant in Angelina County in 1982; and Logan was shot during a traffic stop in Huntington in March 2004.
Ordinarily, there would be a local ceremony honoring officers at the Angelina County Courthouse and a candlelight vigil at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. But as we’re all painfully aware, COVID-19, the coronavirus, makes life today anything but ordinary.
That doesn’t mean our law enforcement officers, who put their lives on the line for us every day, are any less deserving of recognition.
To the men and women who serve the Lufkin Police, Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, Angelina County Adult Probation, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks & Wildlife, Diboll Police, Hudson Police, Huntington Police, Zavalla Police, all of our local constables, the Angelina County District Attorney investigator, our local school campus officers, and local state and federal agencies, thank you. Those two little words aren’t nearly enough to show our gratitude for the work you do, but they’re a start.
