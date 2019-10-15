We’re still giddy after that Carlos Correa walk-off home run in the bottom of the 11th inning lifted the Houston Astros to a 3-2 win over the New York Yankees just before midnight Sunday in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series, tying the best-of-seven series at one game apiece.
Those of us who don’t join the Fox Sports announcing crew in openly rooting for the Yankees are also very much looking forward to — and fully expecting Houston to win — Game 3 this afternoon, especially with the best pitcher in baseball today, Gerrit Cole, on the bump for The Good Guys.
We’re just wondering how the announcing team will manage to mangle his name.
In case you were wondering if you just imagined hearing it (or maybe downed one Crawford Bock too many during the game), a post shared on the Houston Astros Nation Facebook page confirmed some of the incompetence and disrespect that was on display last night.
■ Even dating back to the division series, Astros’ relief pitcher Will Harris has been referred to by announcers as Will Smith. Repeatedly. Will Smith is a relief pitcher for the San Francisco Giants. There’s also a famous actor named Will Smith, perhaps best known for his role on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” but we’ll just assume — despite all evidence to the contrary — that the broadcast teams aren’t that confused.
■ Josh Reddick is an outfielder for the Astros. JJ Redick is a shooting guard for the New Orleans Pelicans.
■ Roberto Osuna is the Astros’ closer. Marcell Ozuna plays left field for the St. Louis Cardinals. It’s Yuli, not Yuri, Gurriel. And it’s Alex Bregman, not Bergman (or even Berkman, who while missed, still isn’t Bregman).
■ That area where the foul ball was hit, striking and injuring a paramedic, is called the dugout, not the bullpen.
■ And the game-winning shot was hit by Carlos Correa, not Carlos Beltran, who retired from Major League Baseball after winning a World Series championship with the Astros two years ago.
We’re sure it’s a fun job working in the announcing booth during the MLB playoffs. But it’s also just that: a job. We expect professionals who have done their homework and are familiar with the players, including how to pronounce their names.
Anyone who has ever had the pleasure of hearing Lufkin’s JP Heath call a game on the radio for the Rice Owls (his current employer) or one in the past for the Diboll Lumberjacks or Lufkin Panthers can appreciate the difference between someone who is prepared for the game and someone who isn’t. Longtime Lufkin sports announcer Gary Ivins obviously does a lot of research and scouting, as well.
We expect — and deserve — more from America’s Pastime on its biggest stage than the ill-prepared hacks from Fox Sports.
