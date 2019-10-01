Friday nights during the fall in Texas mean just one thing: high school football. But your role at that game could be one of many: fan, student, parent, head tailgate cook, teenager who only wants to hang out under the stands, alumnus, former athlete, visitor, spirit group member, band student, or any of the hundreds of young kids in the stands dreaming about what role they’ll play when they grow up to be a Panther, whether that be football player, twirler, cheerleader, drummer or member of the Panther Pride.
Some of the people at games have jobs to do, like the concession employees, ticket booth workers and public address announcers. (And, some would argue, smack talkers of the opposing team.)
Radio color and play-by-play guys need space in the press box to do their jobs properly. The same is true for our sports editor and the many stringers we dispatch to cover teams from Angelina County at venues all over East Texas.
We’ve never had a problem being accommodated in the press box at Abe Martin Stadium, although the same certainly can’t be said for our stringers on the road, depending on which stadium the team they cover is visiting. Far too often, our sports correspondents are forced to crunch stats from a poor vantage point in the stands with a notebook balanced on their knees while teachers, administrators, former players, local officials and friends crowd the “press” box, turning our reporters away.
In other instances, sports writers who are granted access to the very space that was designed for them to work are kicked out almost as soon as the game ends, leaving them no time to finish and file their stories and forcing them to scramble for the nearest Whataburger WiFi just to get their stories to our page designers in time.
But what’s become a bigger issue at games — and good old Abe is ground zero for this — is people on the sidelines impeding the work of those who have a job to do there.
We’re guessing it doesn’t bother our coaches, or they would have put a stop to it by now, but the Abe Martin Stadium sidelines are filled with people who don’t belong, and their presence only serves to hinder those of us who do have a legitimate reason for being there.
Coaches, referees, athletes and our staff photographer all have work to do on those sidelines. On nights like homecoming, we had a reporter down there to cover those festivities, too.
But do we really need people who have no business on the sidelines standing in harm’s way?
A bigger issue than making things difficult for members of the media and others who have work to do on the sidelines is safety concerns for the VIP spectators who aren’t actively watching the game but are instead just basking in the atmosphere. It’s fun being on the sidelines! But those sidelines are a dangerous place to be even if you’re watching the game; if you have your back to the action while you’re yakking with a friend, it’s even moreso.
We hope this issue will be addressed before someone who doesn’t suit up gets tackled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.