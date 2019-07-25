Our weekly roundup of Toasts & Roasts:
A salute to an insurance company for doing right by at least one of its customers in the wake of the Loop 287 east tar debacle following Hurricane Harvey almost two years ago. Glenn Haskins said he received an email from his insurer, GEICO, notifying him that the national insurance company had received a payment from the insurance carrier for Clark Construction of Texas. The San Antonio-based contractor was placing a seal coat surface of asphalt and aggregate on Loop 287 as part of a contract with the Texas Department of Transportation. Haskins’ vehicle suffered $2,600 in damage; he had comprehensive coverage on his car, but he had to pay a $500 deductible. Now he’ll be getting that money back. In December 2018, TxDOT issued a 44-page document that went into painstaking detail to determine the root causes and steps the agency should take in response to a ‘‘force of nature.’’ The agency has implemented a number of changes to projects moving forward, but still hasn’t cleaned up or taken responsibility for the mess it made in August 2017. Neither has Clark Construction. At last count, there were 1,024 motorists who filed complaints and insurance claims with either TxDOT or Clark. All were denied. Scratch that — all but one. After learning about his refund, Haskins took to social media to let others know. “Anybody that had filed a claim and had their car repaired through their insurance company may want to check with their insurance to see if anything has been resolved.’’
A toast to Angelina County veterans who met with representatives for the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education to work to establish the Together with Veterans program. WICHE — in partnership with the Rural Health Initiative (which provides funding) and the Rocky Mountain Mental Illness Research, Education and Clinical Center with the Veterans Association (which runs the program) — is forming groups nationwide to lead the way in promoting veteran suicide prevention. The program is a “veteran-driven, community-based suicide prevention program for veterans,” according to Gina Brimner, veterans initiative director for WICHE. U.S. Air Force veteran Michael Rimsky said he wants to be a part of this committee to help his brothers and sisters in arms. Rimsky comes from a family of veterans and served for 15 years with two combat tours.“People that come home that have seen combat, that have seen things that nobody should ever see, sometimes need an escape route, they need someone they can talk to,” he said. “Having been there, having seen it, having been a part of it, this gives them another group of people they can come to ... to help them find the resources and help they need.” For more information, visit togetherwithveterans.org. Veterans in crisis and in need of immediate assistance should call the crisis line at (800) 273-8255, extension 1.
A toast to Hudson High School freshman Cullen Merrell, who was named the AXP (Ambition Experimental Pilot) of the Week following a six-day deployment with the National Naval Flight Academy at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida. Many of the 200 students at the camp were from military clubs or organizations; Cullen was one of 45 unattached students. “It definitely meant a great deal to me,” she said. “I was not expecting it. … It was just such an honor. The camp is designed to give students the chance to experience life on a simulated aircraft carrier. She said the experience was amazing. It was so realistic to what it would be like in real life in the Navy. For me, it felt like I really want to do this in the future. I was in awe.” For more information, visit nationalflightacademy.com.
