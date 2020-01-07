Our community was rocked early Christmas morning by news of a fatal crash involving a train.
An SUV had pulled out in front of the train from a private drive crossing on Southwood Drive, outside Loop 287, and Lufkin police officers arrived on scene to find the female driver of the vehicle had already died. Officials with Union Pacific also told officers it appeared the woman had pulled onto the tracks then waited for the collision.
Dispatch had received a call from a friend of the woman who said she was suicidal and wanted to kill herself using a train, according to a press release from the police department, which requested prayers for the woman’s family, as well as the conductor and the officers who worked the scene.
“We know the holidays can be a difficult time for everyone — especially those with depression,” said Jessica Pebsworth, public relations specialist for the department. “With that being said, we want to take a moment to remind everyone that the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress and their loved ones: 1-800-273-8255.”
We don’t know if a call to the hotline would have spared the life of this woman who was so beloved within our community. But what we do know is this: That is one heck of a long number to memorize — especially in this day and age when we don’t really know anyone’s number by heart anymore as they’re all programmed into our cellphones.
Fortunately, if mental health advocates have their way, a three-digit suicide hotline number could soon become a reality.
If someone is battling suicidal thoughts and willing to seek help, the number to reach counselors 24 hours a day should be as easy to remember and dial as 911. Instead, the nation’s suicide hotline number is 10 digits — increasing the potential for a misdial or search for the number and putting up a hurdle between someone in crisis and the assistance that could save their life at the absolute worst time possible.
The change to the proposed three-digit number of 988 has not yet been enacted, but important progress was made at the close of 2019. Now Congress and the Federal Communications Commission need to finish this critical work so that 988 becomes the new number as quickly as possible.
In the meantime, those in need of help should still use the current hotline number (800) 273-TALK (8255) or text HOME to 741741. Some mental health advocates are worried that news reports about recent strides toward making the three-digit number a reality have created an impression that 988 is up and running. It is not, and strong leadership within Congress and at the FCC is still crucial this year to make it a reality.
East Texas residents also are fortunate to have an organization like Burke, which has provided mental health services in East Texas for 40 years, to call on. The organization has 46 clinics that provide professional and confidential assessments and counseling in 12 East Texas counties. It also operates the region’s 24-hour Mental Health Crisis Hotline at (800) 392-8343.
