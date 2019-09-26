Our weekly roundup of Toasts & Roasts:
We wish a speedy recovery to Lufkin Detective Ron Stubblefield, who was injured while working security at the Lufkin Cinemark. Staff at the theater had asked him to ask a group of 20 or so people to leave because they were recording the film “Downton Abbey” and acting disruptive, a report on the incident stated. Stubblefield made contact with the group, and a black male, described as 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10 with a thin build and wearing a white hoodie, bumped into him, the report stated. A confrontation occurred and the male forced Stubblefield to the ground, breaking his arm near the elbow, according to the report. As disturbing as the incident is, police have charged a juvenile with felony aggravated assault of a public servant and evading detention in this case. Because the individual is a minor, little information about the individual can be released to the public. The case will be handled by the juvenile justice system.
A toast to the Angelina Arts Alliance, which recently received an $11,500 grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts. “State funding of the arts is essential to the success of the Angelina Arts Alliance in order to deliver quality programs to the public, and we are deeply grateful to the Texas Commission on the Arts and our state legislators who continue to support a culturally vibrant Texas,” said Jennifer Allen, executive director of the Angelina Arts Alliance. “This grant is essential to Lufkin and Angelina County, as well, since the arts are proven to be drivers of economic development and tourism.” This is the second time the AAA has received this grant, which it will match in funds. The money will be used to hire Social Impact Architects, professional strategic planning consultants from Dallas, to help guide AAA through a comprehensive planning process. “With a great deal of visioning for the future and planning, the Arts Alliance hopes to take a greater leadership role in the cultural development of Angelina County and beyond,” Allen said.
A toast to Nini’s Nest, The Kid’s Depot Early Learning Center and Lufkin Tiny Treasures Preschool. They have been certified by Texas Rising Star as high quality level centers, and a toast to the the Katherine Sage Temple Child Care Center, which was re-certified. Each facility received four stars, the highest quality level awarded by TRS. Texas Rising Star is a voluntary, quality-based child care rating system of child care providers. In addition to minimum state licensing requirements, child care providers must meet certain criteria before receiving a rating. The centers enter the program at a certain level based on their current environment, and they have the opportunity to level up as they make changes. Mike Durand, executive director of Workforce Solutions of Deep East Texas, said there are now 29 Texas Rising Star certified child care programs in the region, including 13 in Angelina County. These programs are providing higher quality learning environments for children including curriculum, classroom activities, teacher qualifications, parent education and more, he said.
The Angelina Country AirFest returns to the Angelina County Airport on Saturday and Sunday. We’re looking forward to the show. AirFest producer Brian Crews said AirFest was extended to a two-day event this year so that more people had the opportunity to attend. That’s great because the show benefits the Lufkin Detachment Marine Corps League’s annual Toys for Tots campaign. What’s not great is that the date of the show was changed at the beginning of this year to avoid the scheduling conflicts that occurred in 2018, when multiple events were held on the same day across the county. Crews said the group looked at a calendar to come up with a weekend when they would not be in competition with anything when picking the dates for the show. That didn’t work as intended because there are multiple events happening this weekend. Unfortunately, that’s a developing trend we’ve noticed over the last couple of years as every civic group or organization attempts to schedule their event on the same hoped-for idyllic weekend each spring or fall. Most people might make two or three events, but that’s it. That’s a shame. General admission and VIP tickets for the air show are on sale at the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce, Angelina County Airport Fuel Office, Austin Bank and the Lufkin Convention & Visitors Bureau. Pre-sale ticket prices for ages 6 and up are $10. Ages 5 and below are free. Tickets at the gate will be $8 for seniors over 65 and military with ID, $10 for ages 6-11, $15 for ages 12 and up and free for ages 5 and under. VIP tickets are $25 and include seating, snacks, water and soft drinks with admission to either of the daily shows and the night show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Editor’s note: Is there a person or organization you’d like to nominate for either a Toast or a Roast due to a recent accomplishment, event or incident? Send it to us at news@lufkindailynews.com or call us at 631-2618. You can also contact us anonymously through our online news tip page at lufkindailynews.com/tips.
