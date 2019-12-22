We have written frequently in this space about economic development in Lufkin and Angelina County.
We’ve also said the efforts put forth by Lufkin’s 4B Economic Development Corporation, the Lufkin/Angelina County Economic Development Partnership and the Texas Forest Country Partnership are beginning to pay dividends.
And while there have been a number of positive developments over the last couple of years, the biggest one happened Thursday, when the Department of Commerce approved Lufkin’s request to establish a foreign-trade zone within the city and a portion of its extraterritorial jurisdiction. A foreign-trade zone is an area physically located within the United States but considered outside U.S. customs territory. The designation would help lower a variety of customs duties, fees and taxes, and other related operational costs for companies engaging in international trade activity.
Mayor Bob Brown wrote the designation ‘‘will forever change the economic landscape for Lufkin and the surrounding areas.’’
He’s right. The designation will elevate the city’s position as a regional magnet for international trade development and usher in the dawn of a new era of economic growth.
Lufkin Economic Development director Bob Samford said the city will now be able to open its economic development vision even wider and look at companies from across the spectrum that will promote good, sustainable growth locally. That means we’ll be vying to attract domestic and foreign companies and their associated manufacturing jobs. That’s critical because job creation is the lifeblood of our state. Every city, county and economic development organization across the state — and country — is working to strengthen job growth.
The employment picture also should improve once all of the new or expanding industries are up and running at capacity. They all potentially will reap the benefits of the foreign-trade zone designation. Some of the companies moving to or expanding in Lufkin and Angelina County in the last two years include Angelina Forest Products, Sterling, Twin Disc Inc., Overseas Hardwood, Lockheed Martin, Atkinson Candy Co., Hammer Equipment, Angelina Tank, American eChem Inc., Align Midstream Partners II, BP America Production Company and Dana Transport. Sumitomo Machinery Corp. announced its plans to acquire LufTex Gears on Thursday.
Samford said it’s time for this community to position itself as a leader while starting to think global.
“This foreign-trade zone will put us on the radar. What opportunities are there to take advantage of our proximity to Houston?”
The city’s history as a manufacturing juggernaut doesn’t hurt, either. There’s a lot of skilled labor in the region, with workers who possess the training or complementary skills necessary to compete with foreign competitors in a global economy. Easy access to highway, railway and air transport services also work in the region’s favor.
“We’re a leader in retail, in medical and manufacturing. And we’re going to continue that trend,’’ Samford said, adding that ‘‘now the work really begins.’’
Samford said East Texans need to remain patient because it will entail a lot of work that won’t happen overnight. Texas has 32 other foreign-trade zone grantees. Statistics show those 32 grantees served 419 businesses that employed roughly 55,000 people. The value of the merchandise received was estimated at more than $100 billion. The value of exported merchandise was estimated at between $10 billion and $25 billion.
However, Samford did say he hopes to have announcements about further economic developments starting in the first quarter of 2020,and continuing through the year.
