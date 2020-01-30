If the past few days have shown us anything, it should be that sometimes basketball can be much more than just a game.
Sunday’s untimely death of Kobe Bryant seemed to bring almost everyone closer. Despite his own flaws both on and off the court, his passing seemed to draw us together even more than is customary during the loss of a professional athlete.
For many, he was the legend they grew up watching on the basketball court. For others, he was the dad who seemed to put just as much time into his relationship with his daughters as he did with the Lakers.
For many others, he was both.
Just a few miles down the road, Hudson and Huntington played a game in which the players were free to make their own Kobe tributes. The Hudson student section even gave a “Kobe” chant during the game.
The final score almost seemed a little surreal.
Hudson 81, Huntington 60.
For those who may not know, Bryant’s all-time scoring high was an 81-point game against the Raptors. He put up 60 points in his career finale against the Jazz.
Maybe it’s a coincidence. Maybe it’s something more.
Meanwhile, there was the scene that happened just about a mile away from our own office here in Lufkin.
A year after a fiasco at a Lufkin/Nacogdoches game that resulted in chaos in the parking lot, local “fans” somehow topped themselves. Around halftime of the boys’ basketball game, a Lufkin Daily News staff member heard four shots ring out while in the parking lot.
As it turns out, someone was shot not far away from the front door of the gym before being taken to the hospital. The victim, a Nacogdoches 17-year-old, was in critical condition at a Houston hospital on Wednesday morning.
While the rest of the basketball world is understanding just how fragile life is, this is what we’re dealing with here in our hometown.
There are many words that can describe this, but the first one that comes to our mind is embarrassing.
People usually want someone to blame when it comes to these matters. At least in this case, we feel pretty confident in saying it was not the Lufkin or Nacogdoches school districts, which took seemingly every precaution in making sure something like this didn’t happen.
Our employees saw multiple law enforcement officers from both cities in the parking lot and by the concession stands in addition to the gym before, during and after the games.
The fans entered in different doors and were separated on different sides of the gym, a precaution not in place for any other game of the season. In fact, after the game, Nacogdoches fans were let out of the gym before Lufkin fans departed.
To be honest, most college games don’t feature the type of security that was on hand at Panther Gym Tuesday night. In fact, there weren’t any apparent altercations in the gym during the game. Like a year ago, there were no problems between either team’s players.
Despite all of that, it wasn’t enough. At least one person decided a high school basketball game was the right place to put everyone’s safety on the line.
As was pointed out in the newsroom later that night, we’re not sure when those gun shots will be confined only to to the parking lot.
Just a few weeks ago, a Dallas-area basketball game was stopped by shots in the arena. It’s downright sad to think we’re almost in that same situation right here in the friendly, or sometimes not-so-friendly, confines of East Texas.
Years ago, Lufkin’s football team played a game at Port Arthur Memorial a week after someone was killed in their parking lot after a game. Lufkin fans talked incessantly about what a dangerous situation they were being put in.
Now it looks like Lufkin has the facility opposing fans think of in the same way.
What is the right solution for this problem? To be honest, the ones shooting in the parking lot more than likely aren’t the ones supporting Lufkin student/athletes all along the way.
Even though the individuals doing the shooting probably aren’t the fans sitting on the front row, something about the Lufkin/Nacogdoches rivalry brings out the worst in people.
There are at least 20 events featuring Lufkin teams at Panther Gym each year, and at no other time does one’s safety appear to be that much of an issue. Maybe a game in an empty gym isn’t too crazy of an idea. Of course, it would certainly be nice if “fans” understood just how out of hand they have become.
While the rest of the basketball world is coming together after Bryant’s death, some “fans” seem to be doing their best to tear it apart.
