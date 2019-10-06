Health experts generally consider e-cigarettes to be less harmful than traditional cigarettes because they don’t contain all the cancer-causing byproducts of burning tobacco.
While some countries have embraced vaping as a public health tool, health regulators in the United States have taken a more cautious approach. They’ve done so because there is almost no long-term research on the health effects of the vapor e-cigarettes produce.
That lack of research has U.S. health officials scrambling to determine the cause of a multi-state outbreak of lung injuries. The latest tally from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is 1,080 confirmed and probable cases in 48 states and one U.S. territory. There is one suspected case in East Texas, according to Sharon Shaw, administrator at the Angelina County & Cities Health District. There have been more than a dozen deaths reported nationwide.
“As public health officials, we knew all along, anything you ingest in your body that is not a God-given natural thing, there is going to be repercussions,” said Sharon Kruk, executive director of The Coalition.
While neither the CDC nor the Food and Drug Administration have determined the cause of this injury epidemic, Eric Fleetwood, owner of The Vapor Room in Lufkin, and manager Donovan Sender said there has to be more to the story.
“We’ve been in business for six years, and we haven’t had a single customer having health-related issues or complaints,” Sender said. “All of a sudden, in three months, you had people dropping like flies. We knew it was something other than what we are selling as vapes.”
Fleetwood said there are several issues in the vaping world at this time, including illegal THC cartridges, flavored and salt nic juice and black market unregulated cartridges.
He’s probably on to something. A review of online merchants done by the Wall Street Journal found that many, including several major websites, offer products and tools to create counterfeit vaping products. While web sales of these products are legal under certain circumstances, doctors and industry experts warn about potential health risks from buying potentially counterfeit items online.
Counterfeit goods caused roughly $323 billion of damage to the global economy in 2018, according to the website Visual Capitalist, which said some of the most common knockoffs were: makeup, 32%; skincare, 25%; supplements, 22%; and medication, 16%. So is it really any surprise that trendy vaping products are being counterfeited? Or that counterfeit products may substantially increase health and safety risks?
And that’s why the statements by Kruk and Shaw can’t be ruled out either.
The Coalition and the health district are both working to get information in the hands of students, parents, schools and adults. The Coalition is working with the Lufkin school district to create a vape-free high school campus.
“Vaping is a growing epidemic in the nation right now, and unfortunately we’re starting to see the results of that epidemic in our schools,” LISD Superintendent Lynn Torres said.
The FDA, which regulates nicotine-vaping products, has set a May 2020 deadline for all e-cigarette manufacturers to submit their products for review. Under FDA rules, only products that represent a net benefit to public health will be allowed to remain on the market.
That creates another potential issue moving forward, according to a survey by researchers at NORC at the University of Chicago: Americans believe nicotine is a bigger public health threat than marijuana.
Nearly 90% of adults believe smoking cigarettes is harmful, and 81% believe vaping nicotine products is harmful. Those health concerns change with marijuana: 65% saying vaping marijuana is harmful and 58% saying smoking marijuana is harmful.
All adults have the right to make their own decisions, but it should be an informed one.
Our children aren’t ready to make those same decisions, so we’re pleased with the efforts being made by the school district, the health district and The Coalition to help parents and their kids navigate what could be a potentially serious issue in the future.
