Redistricting and the 2020 election were a hot topic for discussion during Wednesday’s Lufkin/Angelina County Day in Austin.
Keynote speaker Ross Ramsey, co-founder of the Texas Tribune, spoke to community leaders about the current political environment and the impact the census will have on redistricting. That was also a point of emphasis for state Rep. Trent Ashby and state Sen. Robert Nichols. Our two state lawmakers said a big complaint during the 2010 census was about the undercount in Lufkin.
Nichols said the region is growing, but not as fast as the urban areas. As a member of the Senate Redistricting Committee, he’s started looking at the numbers and is concerned about how tough the redistricting will get. “I’ve never lost so much sleep over one particular issue, but I just couldn’t sleep in 2011,” he said, anticipating how difficult 2021 will become.
Ashby said redistricting will be the largest issue facing the Legislature. He said it may require cities and counties to redraw their ward and precinct lines, as well. The Census Bureau is rolling out online self-reporting options this year, which he hopes will help prevent a repeat of 2010.
The U.S. Census Bureau plans to try out a lot of new technology. It’s the first once-a-decade census in which most people are being encouraged to answer questions via the internet. Later in the process, census workers who knock on the doors of homes that have not responded will use smartphones and a new mobile app to relay answers.
Both stressed the importance of being counted, given the growth Texas has experienced in urban and suburban areas over the last decade. This is especially important in East Texas, where many residents live in rural areas that are considered “hard-to-count areas,” given their geographic location.
Ashby and Nichols said the process is protected, even if a person is undocumented. Simply put, that means information obtained by the census cannot be used for any other purpose — you cannot be prosecuted based on the information you provide.
And here’s why that’s important to understand. The 2020 count will help determine the allocation of $1.5 trillion in federal funding for schools, hospitals, fire trucks, roads and bridges. Without an accurate count, Angelina County may not receive the vital resources it needs to ensure a high quality of life for our citizens.
Starting in mid-March, people will begin receiving letters that include a unique number they will enter in online. You’ll receive several reminders, including: a second letter between March 16-24; a postcard reminder between March 26 and April 3, and a fourth letter around April 8, which will include the questionnaire.
The only way East Texans can promote and protect our rural voice is to stand up and be counted.
