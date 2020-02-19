As anyone who spends any amount of time on Facebook or Twitter can tell you, it’s cool to be really pissed off about stuff.
It doesn’t matter how insignificant it is, really. Our most recent poll question — Do you think more educators are having inappropriate relationships with students today than in years past? — made a lot of folks angry, but not for the very significant reason one might expect (educators having sex with students).
People were furious instead for reasons ranging from us trying to “stir up opinion” (the point of a poll) to us asking it despite somehow knowing, in fact, the exact number of educators who’ve had sex with students (never mind that there’s no way of knowing how many were never caught, have yet to be caught or were unjustly accused).
Everyone finally moved on when we posted a link to our Q&A with the sheriff’s candidates on Facebook, the first link in our history we had to remove from our page after the mass outrage and relentless vitriol made it impossible for our team to monitor the libel being slung in every direction.
But what should we expect from the citizens of a county in which people openly brag in Facebook groups about refusing to allow fellow motorists to merge onto the loop? When did driving like a jerk become “cool”?
Seems internet outrage is all the rage.
The topic of our paywall is a conversation that’s over in this industry. We charge for our product, as any successful business is inclined to do. But imagine someone standing in front of a rack and screaming in fury over having to pay for a paper. It’s equally ridiculous to rage about paying for articles online. Except, of course, that being bent out of shape online is trendier than avocado toast.
For a county so concerned about bullying in schools, our adults do nothing but bully each other on Facebook. And for a readership so concerned that we might be “stirring the pot” when we try to engage the community on current issues, we see no shortage of teacup and frog emojis following snark-laden comments intended to do just that.
The same people who cry, “You should be ashamed of yourself!” on half the news stories we report are also the same people who private message us requesting coverage of stories based on their own personal concerns. And as long as there’s any truth or merit to those stories, we always oblige.
Local newsrooms deal with online harassment daily. Angry comments have even crossed the line into personal attacks on some of our reporters. In this business, we’re pretty used to the threats and bullying. Not a week goes by that someone doesn’t threaten to sue us. Angry tweets are just part of the job.
But something’s changed in the last couple years. The cruelty of the attacks we see on our Facebook page and in our own personal newsfeeds has escalated. Somehow, in some way, full-grown adults are finding some sort of empowerment in being rude. It’s hip to be offended by everything and everybody.
We just wish everyone would pick their battles more carefully. Nonstop vehemence makes it harder to determine when someone is righteously indignant about something or simply all worked up over nothing because it’s just so dang fashionable to whine online.
If our “anger” doesn’t inspire any real-life activism, let’s just spare each other the reactionary online outrage.
