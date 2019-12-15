The countdown to the March 3, 2020, primary is underway.
And we’re of the opinion that it can’t get here soon enough. The mudslinging, name-calling and allegations of wrongdoing on social media started well before the filing deadline to run in the primary closed. We imagine they’ll only get worse the closer we get to the election.
We’ve received several ‘‘hot tips’’ about ‘‘great stories’’ we should be doing leading up to the primary. Those suggestions share two things in common: they’re just rumors — without any corroborating evidence — and they’re being shared on social media.
We’ll gladly chase down any tip a reader submits, but we won’t publish anything if we can’t verify the information. We’ve got a couple of stories in the works; we’re trying to get the supporting documents on some and we’ve determined several others are simply works of fiction.
We’re cautious because while the law can vary significantly from one state to another, particularly in the details, the broad principles affecting news gathering and reporting are largely consistent in regard to conduct, defamation, privacy and copyright infringement, according to the 2019 Associated Press Stylebook and Briefing on Media Law.
But these rules don’t only apply to us, according to the stylebook. Content published on the internet in blogs, chat rooms, discussion groups and social media sites is generally subject to the same rules and standards for libel, privacy and other legal actions as content published in any print publication. Multiple courts in various jurisdictions have found there is no legitimate expectation of privacy on social media sites, even when users take precautions to attempt to keep identities private or anonymous.
We believe many East Texans would do well to remember that.
And with each passing election, we routinely urge all Angelina County citizens to educate themselves about the candidates, the issues and to exercise their right to vote.
We’ll publish articles in a question-and-answer format with candidates in the three contested Republican primary races. We’ll also post election-related poll questions to our website and accept letters to the editor that meet the published guidelines in our letters policy. We’ll publish sample ballots and a list of polling places before voting starts.
But if you really want to support your candidate and make a difference, register to vote. Here are the key registration dates to remember:
■ Jan. 1, 2020, is the first day to apply for a ballot by mail using Application for a Ballot by Mail or Federal Postcard Application.
■ Feb. 3, 2020, is the last day to register to vote.
■ Feb. 18, 2020, is the first day for early voting.
■ Feb. 21, 2020, is the last day to apply for a ballot by mail.
■ Feb. 28, 2020, is the last day for early voting.
■ March 3, 2020, is election day. It’s also the last day to receive a ballot by mail.
The voter registration application is available online at VoteTexas.gov. Connie Brown is Angelina County’s elections administrator. Her mailing address is P.O. Box 1343, Lufkin, Texas 75902. Or it can be hand-delivered to the voter registrar’s office at 606 E. Lufkin Ave. On VoteTexas.gov, voters may also check their registration to make sure their information is current and correct.
Voting is a right and privilege, but it is also a responsibility. We hope you take it more seriously than many of you have been acting on social media.
