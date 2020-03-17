The Stephen F. Austin State University board of regents recently approved a fixed-rate tuition plan aimed at reducing student debt and increasing the opportunity for timely degree completion.
It’s a win-win scenario for soon-to-be Lumberjacks, especially the first-generation college students.
Under the plan, undergraduate students will now have the option to participate in a fixed-rate tuition and fee plan, allowing them to take up to 21 credit hours at the cost of 12 hours with no additional charge. Tuition and fee rates are variable for students who enroll in one to 11 semester credit hours, but transition to a flat rate at 12 semester credit hours. In addition, students entering SFA in the fall have access to a guaranteed price plan that freezes tuition and mandatory fee costs for a period of four years.
Regents also approved the consolidation of various fees into a flat tuition charge of $100 per semester for undergraduate students and $75 per semester for graduate students, in an effort designed to simplify the billing process and provide greater academic course delivery flexibility.
Facing a $10 billion budget shortfall in 2003, Texas lawmakers cut spending and limited future spending wherever they could — which was viewed as a more palatable option — instead of raising taxes. One way they achieved this was by “deregulating” tuition, which allowed universities to set their own tuition rates without legislative oversight. By 2004, average tuition rates had started to climb; by 2013, they had roughly doubled. Students graduating from Texas colleges in 2018 had, on average, almost $27,000 in student loan debt, according to the Houston Chronicle.
But deregulation wasn’t the only reason tuition increased. Leaders at some of the state’s big public university systems also cited increasing enrollment, inflation and long-term declines in per-student state appropriations among reasons for tuition increases.
That begs two questions:
At what point do they stop?
And at what point is it enough?
That time, apparently, is now, at least according to SFA’s leaders.
“We are looking at every possible option to make college more accessible and affordable for our students, including a variety of course delivery modes that will allow us to most effectively meet students where they are,” SFA president Scott Gordon said.
Regents adopted the fixed-rate tuition plan in part to help the university’s “15 to finish” program. The goal of that program is to boost the number of students who are on track for on-time graduation by encouraging enrollment in 15 credits each semester — 30 credits per year, including summers. The University of Hawaii developed the comprehensive strategy after research showed the normal 12-hour credit load per semester meant an additional one to three years to complete a degree.
“By incentivizing students to take additional semester credit hours, the fixed-rate plan will help lower student debt levels, decrease the time to graduation and provide greater academic flexibility,” said Danny Gallant, SFA’s vice president for business and finance. “It will create more cost transparency for students and families and simplify the billing process.”
Employers familiar with SFA know its students get a quality education. East Texas students know its a good value for the money, especially when compared to other colleges and universities in Texas.
Because of the fixed-rate tuition and ‘‘15 to finish’’ program, SFA is going to become a lot more attractive to a lot more students in Texas.
