What is Lufkin’s aesthetic?
We’re a Tree City USA in the heart of the Texas Forest Country, blessed with plenty of greenery within our city — like the Temple Urban Forest — and surrounded by national forests and rivers on our boundaries.
Thanks to the efforts of Angelina Beautiful/Clean, the Lufkin Landscape Task Force and Neighborhood Strong, we’re a clean community with attractive landscaping and more and more dilapidated homes replaced by renovated ones.
But are we funky? Eclectic? Artsy? Charming?
We love the look of downtown, with its renovated murals, neon signs and twinkling overhead lights. The multi-colored installation that has the Lufkin letters with the “I” missing is something we’d like to see more of — a unique, colorful public art work that adds personality to our city.
And with no shortage of artists in our city, we think it’s something we could easily see more of.
Back in November, Lufkin High School art students created a mural for the Woodland Heights Medical Center Rehabilitation Center pediatric hall. And in June, students in Denise Davis’ advanced art class at Lufkin High School donated their original pieces to hang on the walls of the soup kitchen in the Salvation Army.
We’d love to see the city partner with art classes at our area schools and the art department at Angelina College to fill our city with murals, art installations and other pops of color to bring more personality to our palette while offering large-scale opportunities for our artists.
We realize the development and management of public art can be a complex process, and we’re not sure just how that would all be worked out, whether it be through grants or maybe some of our CIP funds for projects that have been scrapped. But we’d love to see that conversation get started.
When citizens believe their communities are beautiful, they feel encouraged to walk and socialize more, feel happier and have a deeper sense of belonging.
Cities also can more easily attract new businesses and residents if streets, parks and public spaces are attractive and inviting.
If we think outside the box, we can get some of the work of our talented student artists out of the school hallways and galleries and into the streets of our city.
We believe it would be a win for everyone, whether they’re creating or viewing the art.
