East Texans who steal packages and other mail from people’s doorsteps and mailboxes will soon be facing tougher penalties for their crimes.
Mail theft is a felony under federal law, but it had only been punishable as a Class C misdemeanor under state law. That meant offenders, if they happened to be caught in the act, were given a ticket and then allowed to continue driving down the road and continue their thieving.
That changes Sept. 1. Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 37, which was authored by state Rep. Ina Minjarez, D-San Antonio. The legislation also gives state and local law enforcement departments the ability to handle cases. Prior to Minjarez’s legislation, mail theft wasn’t defined in the state’s penal code, so crimes were often charged as property or identity theft.
The legislation defines mail as “a letter, postal card, package, bag, or other sealed article” addressed to an individual that has been dropped off by a common carrier or delivery service, or has been left by a customer for pickup.
House Bill 37 criminalizes mail theft, with the penalty ranging from a Class A misdemeanor to third-degree felony, depending on the number of addresses mail is taken from. The punishment also increases — and can go up to a first-degree felony — if there’s proof an offender intended to obtain someone’s identifying information or steal from the address of a disabled or elderly person.
Under the law, convicted mail thieves could be sentenced to between 180 days in jail and 10 years in prison, depending on how many people they have targeted. They also will face fines ranging from $4,000 to $10,000.
Punishment also increases if offenders are found to have targeted vulnerable people — the disabled or the elderly.
Johnny Siemens, the chief of the Castle Hills Police Department in Minjarez’s district, said offenders who make off with a few packages or parcels of mail often don’t stop there. He said the theft can represent a gateway to larger crimes of identity theft or fraud, and Texas ranks among the top 15 in the nation for both.
Minjarez tweeted that she’s been working on the issue since 2015, and told a San Antonio TV station that mail thieves have hit her offices several times.
Mail theft is a problem everywhere, and now there’s a tangible punishment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.