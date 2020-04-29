Our weekly roundup of Toasts & Roasts:
A toast to the Diboll City Council, which earlier this month authorized city manager Gerry Boren to defer payments, waive late fees and schedule repayment plans for residents whose livelihoods were scuttled by COVID-19, the coronavirus pandemic. “We know that there are many of our residents who we know have lost their jobs or have reduced work hours,” Boren said. “So we’re getting requests from them asking for us to work with them.” Someone who has lost their job or a source of income due to COVID-19 will be able to file one of two applications with the city to have bills deferred for 90 days. There will be no late fees for those deferred payments and the city will work with residents to create a payment plan to cover what costs were deferred. This does not mean bills will be canceled, Boren said.
A toast and a thank you to Scott Tomez of Lufkin. He’s a surgical nurse who has spent the past month working in a local emergency room on the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19, the coronavirus pandemic. Tomez said the past several weeks have been “pretty exhausting,’’ which we’re sure is an understatement. Tomez is an avid fisherman, who found out recently that he won the ‘‘Fish With Scott Canterbury sweepstakes,’’ which he said has been both a blessing and source of hope.“I’ve never won anything like this before,” he said. “After the way this year has been, winning was a huge blessing and a great surprise. I would like to thank B.A.S.S. and Mr. Canterbury for giving me this amazing opportunity and look forward to catching fish again.” Canterbury is the 2019 Toyota Bassmaster Angler of the Year who happens to call Sam Rayburn Reservoir and Toledo Bend his home lakes.
A toast to the two Lufkin High School students who placed first in their categories in the Business Professionals of America state competition in Dallas in early March. Senior Kaylin Davis placed first in Payroll Accounting and junior Adriana Coleman placed first in Prepared Speech. They both qualified for the national competition, which was canceled because of COVID-19, the coronavirus pandemic. This was the first year for both students to participate in BPA.
A toast to Brandon Rogers of Huntington, a U.S. Marine currently stationed in Japan. Rogers has reached out to his hometown seeking help raising funds to get a member of his team home to Alabama because the man just lost his father and his home to a tornado. Rogers said John Mathew Gonzales was notified of his father’s death by the Red Cross. Jerry Oliver Williams Jr., 61, died when tornadoes swept through Henry County, Alabama. He was found under the wreckage of his mobile home; his wife and children living with him survived. “Anything helps,” Rogers said. “Please just keep him and his family in your prayers. I just want to help send him home and take care of his remaining family members.”
