A handful of individuals and organizations — including legislators, state agencies, private companies and the Deep East Texas Council of Governments — have been slowly working to expand broadband access to rural residents.
While it may seem like the work is moving along at a snail’s pace, especially to residents living in the far reaches of Angelina County, it’s really not. That’s especially true when considering how daunting the task at hand is.
That’s why we’re anxious to follow the progress of the House Committee on State Affairs during the interim before the 2021 legislative session. State Rep. Trent Ashby serves on this 13-member committee which will be monitoring three bills — SB 14, HB 1960, and HB 2422 — related to increasing broadband services in underserved areas.
Ashby wrote in his most recent column that these three bills allow rural electric cooperatives to deploy broadband fiber in rural communities using existing electricity easements.
It’s not the committee’s only task, but it’s a critical one that has the potential to be a game-changer for East Texas. The Federal Communications Commission says Deep East Texas has high-speed internet access because of reporting by businesses in the area.
Those of us who live and work here know that’s simply not true. And DETCOG has the numbers to prove it. A study done by inCode, a division of Ericsson Inc., for the agency determined broadband access exists in less than 15% of the places it is needed across the region. In addition, inCode’s analysis showed the lack of broadband access creates a large, negative impact on the region.
But that’s starting to change.
The Economic Development Administration approved DETCOG’s $600,000 grant application for broadband network design. The project won’t build the infrastructure needed for broadband, but map where it should go, Lonnie Hunt, DETCOG’s executive director, said.
“I don’t know how many steps it will take to get to where we can say everyone in East Texas has access to broadband,” he said. “It may be 10 steps, it may be 20, it may be 40 steps before we can say that. But it’s important that we have a plan that has a logical progression.”
That’s also critical, because as Hunt said, ‘‘It’s going to be impossible to flip a switch one day and light up all 12 counties.’’
While the work moving forward will have to be done in small steps, the reward at the end of that path has the potential to be the proverbial pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.
A 2019 study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce showed how better internet in rural communities could add billions to the state and federal economy by 2021. Improving the digital space in rural communities would facilitate faster growth and could increase rural business revenues by $84.5 billion across the country, according to the study.
Specifically, for Texans and residents in Arkansas, Louisiana and Oklahoma, that translates into $12.5 billion in annual sales and 45,937 jobs over the next years, according to the report.
Moving forward, broadband access isn’t just an economic development issue, it’s also a quality-of-life issue that could make an impact on schools, hospitals or in our day-to-day lives.
And that’s an opportunity we all deserve.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.