For the first time, the Angelina County Senior Citizens Center is hosting a fundraiser to make sure 600 elderly residents get something to eat each week.
One in five Americans is 60 years or older, with 12,000 more turning 60 every day. With the senior population expected to double by 2060, this rapid growth is already outpacing available resources.
Nationwide, nine million seniors face the threat of hunger, and millions more live in isolation and are food insecure, according to Meals on Wheels America. The Meals on Wheels program in Angelina County feeds 600 people, one meal a day, five days a week. Each meal costs approximately $3 to prepare, and while that may seem like a pretty good deal, Meals on Wheels spends $1,800 a day and $468,000 a year on our local seniors.
As a local nonprofit organization, the Angelina County Senior Citizens Center receives funds from a variety of sources, including the United Way of Angelina County, DETCOG and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission’s Department of Aging and Disability, assistant director Kellie Harrison said. While they are incredibly grateful for generous donations and ongoing support, it never seems to be enough. Funding for Meals on Wheels programs are made up of federal, state, local and private dollars.
“Our seniors in Angelina County need all the help they can get because some of them can’t even afford medicine. Some of them can’t even afford their light bill, and sometimes they have to pick and choose,” said Harrison, who also heads up the Meals on Wheels program. “Sometimes our meal is the only meal they get all day.”
One meal a day. And sadly, according to national statistics, 59% of home-delivered meal recipients live alone, and for many of them, the person delivering the meal is often the only person they will see that day. Social isolation among older adults is associated with an extra $6.7 billion in Medicare spending each year.
Most of us were taught as children to respect our elders, and we can’t think of a more appropriate display of respect than to make sure these 600 neighbors of ours are fed every day.
Since taking on the role as executive director for the Angelina County Senior Citizens Center, Wendy Brandenburg is working to bring new life, additional resources and heightened awareness to this little known — but incredibly important — local organization.
Saturday’s fundraiser — the first fundraiser they have ever hosted — will be at the center, which is located at 2801 Valley Ave., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees can purchase a gumbo plate for $10 (starting at 11 a.m.), visit with local seniors, bid on silent auction items and purchase raffle tickets. There also will be door prizes drawn throughout the day, and Harrison said any and all donations are welcome.
For more information about the fundraiser, contact the Senior Center at 634-4101.
Show the respect our elders deserve by showing up and supporting the Senior Center. We think they are more than worth it.
