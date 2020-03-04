Our weekly roundup of Toasts & Roasts:
A toast to The Coalition for its commitment to making Angelina County tobacco-, alcohol- and drug-free. And to the members of the Drug-Free Business Partnership (this newspaper is one), which support The Coalition in those efforts. The city of Lufkin was named the Drug-Free Business of the Year for its work in encouraging its employees to quit tobacco and promote a drug- and alcohol-free community. Dr. Steven H. Kelder spoke to Coalition members about the dangers and warning signs of vaping during last week’s luncheon. He is a professor at the University of Texas Health and is the co-director of the Michael & Susan Dell Center for Healthy Living. He has more than 20 years experience in design and evaluation of child and adolescent research with an emphasis on interventions designed for promotion of physical activity and healthy eating, obesity prevention and substance use prevention. Kelder encouraged the community to stay persistent in the fight against tobacco and nicotine. Kelder works with an organization called Catch My Breath that looks closely at the science around e-cigarettes and creates programming for fifth- through 10th-graders. Some of the schools in Angelina County have started using the programming. He also said the American Heart Association will soon be launching a major campaign against e-cigarettes because they could be linked to heart disease.
A toast to the Diboll school district, which was recognized by the Texas Department of Agriculture as a “Best of the Bunch” district in the state Farm Fresh Challenge. “Your commitment to teaching children about healthy lifestyles using Texas agriculture is honorable,” a letter from commissioner Sid Miller said. The Farm Fresh Challenge invited school districts to integrate local producers in its menus and programming. Kerri Sanford, the district’s nutrition director, said DISD served more than three Texas foods representing three unique meal components each week of October.“Our efforts in choosing local products supports our local Texas economy and creates excitement around fresh, appealing meals,’’ Sanford said. The challenge provided school nutritionists a fun and engaging way to introduce local foods and learning activities to students. “The program opened our eyes to how many Texas products we were using that we did not know — things like chips and bread and milk — things we were not concerned about before that now we realize we are buying Texas products,” Sanford said. “I think, going forward, we’ve held on to some of those Texas products throughout the school year.”
A toast to Angelina County juniors Noah Farr and Hayley Eldrige, who will be representing the McGee Bend District FFA as officers at the area competition. Noah is from Diboll High School and Hayley is from Central High School. The process of becoming an officer involves completing an application, taking a quiz on one’s knowledge of FFA, going through an interview process and a popular vote. The different steps are then weighed and measured, and the officers are then determined. The two said FFA can open many doors for students, including important life skills, new friendships and even financial assistance for college.
