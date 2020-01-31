Thinking about applying for a job working for U-Haul? If you smoke, vape or dip, you better hurry.
Starting Saturday, the moving van rental company will begin to implement its new policy to stop hiring nicotine users in the 21 states in which they can legally refuse to — including Texas.
While existing employees who use nicotine products will not be affected (for now), employees hired under the policy will be required to undergo periodic nicotine screening.
At first glance, it might seem the move — which U-Haul is framing as a way to foster a “culture of wellness” — is all about the health of its employees. But the policy also would eliminate applicants who use nicotine patches, nicotine gum, vaporizers or e-cigarettes, all popular tools for smokers trying to quit.
And if improving the health of its employees is truly the company’s goal, wouldn’t requiring nicotine users to participate in nicotine cessation programs be a better means of achieving that goal? In conjunction with the new policy, U-Haul added a program to help existing employees quit smoking to its benefits package. Expanding those benefits to new hires could provide tremendous wellness benefits; simply refusing to hire them does nothing to improve their health.
Nor is the new policy about cutting ties with harmful substances — at least, not in instances where it may actually affect profit. As pointed out in a recent Slate article, U-Haul van rentals are currently available at Smoke Break Tobacco in San Bernardino, California; Oscar’s Smoke Shop, in Vancouver, British Columbia; the Smoke Shop in Decatur, Alabama; Smokin’ Deals Smoke Shop in Visalia, California — and more examples abound.
It’s fairly obvious that while the hiring policy is being marketed as a wellness initiative, the decision was motivated by insurance costs. Yet while employers in Texas can require their workforce to be smoke-free, nobody can tell the employees’ families what to do, meaning second-hand smoke exposure can continue to impact U-Haul’s health care costs.
What bothers us most about the policy, however, is the “policing aspect” to hiring decisions that draw on people’s health habits, in this case one that stigmatizes nicotine users as lazy or burdensome rather than treating the addiction as a disease.
“When that habit is one that is concentrated among lower-income people, that is something we should really think hard about,” said Natalia Mehlman Petrzela, a historian at the New School who is writing a book on American fitness culture, in a recent Washington Post article. “A decision like that ends up very concretely excluding working-class people from sorely needed employment opportunities.”
The policy also sets an ugly precedent of crossing into employees’ private lives, which leads us to wonder what unhealthy yet legal behaviors will be targeted next. Drinking alcohol? Eating sweets? Being overweight?
We think U-Haul should reconsider this creepy, discriminatory and mean-spirited policy and find real ways to actually improve its employees’ health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.