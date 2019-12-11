Our weekly roundup of Toasts & Roasts:
In the spirit of the holiday season, a toast to Santa’s many elves attempting to make Christmas merry and bright for children in East Texas. Ongoing efforts include the Lufkin Police Department’s Blue Santa program, the Toys for Tots Drive conducted by the Lufkin detachment of the Marine Corps League; and the Shop with a Cop program sponsored by the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office. The focus of all three programs is to help local children who wouldn’t otherwise have gifts from Santa at Christmas. A secondary goal of Blue Santa and Shop with a Cop is to foster a positive attitude by the kids toward law enforcement. Deputies wander through a store with children to pick out toys they would like in the Shop with a Cop program. A “Secret Santa” follows behind to retrieve the selected gifts. Prior to the shopping day, the children will meet with the deputies at Chick-fil-A and share a meal on Thursday. This year’s Shop with a Cop will be held Saturday at Walmart. Those who wish to donate to the Shop with a Cop program may drop off donations at the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, or contact Jana Thompson at 240-9015. Toys for Tots will continue to collect toys through Monday. The program only accepts new, unwrapped toy donations or monetary donations. Those interested in donating or volunteering should call Toys for Tots coordinator Brian Crews at 366-3013 or visit toysfortots.org and search for Angelina County. Blue Santa is set to visit children on Dec. 20. LPD is taking donations up to that day, and any donations made afterward will go toward next year’s Blue Santa program. Monetary donations are preferred, according to LPD public relations specialist Jessica Pebsworth. Blue Santa accepted toy donations in the past, but she said it is difficult to match a toy up with a child’s preferences based on their lists. Those who wish to donate to Blue Santa can make cash or checks payable to LPD Cares mailed to or brought in at LPD at 300 E. Shepherd Ave. For more information, call Pebsworth at 633-0321. In addition, the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program still has a couple days to go. Gifts will be collected on Friday and handed out on Dec. 18, according to Capt. Jenifer Philips. The annual campaign is helping more than 400 children and senior citizens she said. For more information on Angel Trees and the Salvation Army, call 634-5132.
Some of those Christmas dreams came true Saturday during the 10th annual Brother’s Keeper Toy Run. More than 50 children who were either adopted or are currently in the foster care program through Buckner International met at JR’s Party Barn in Diboll. The event has grown too large to hold at the Buckner office anymore, forcing organizers to find an outside location this year — the healthy “problem” being that “it wasn’t big enough to hold all of the presents for all of the kids,” according to Wendy Robuck, foster care supervisor for Buckner. The day consisted of lunch catered by Brookshire Broothers, Christmas-themed games and a procession of motorcycles and Jeeps before Santa arrived in his antique car. Upon arrival, Santa and his motorcycle-riding helpers filled the barn full of bags of toys individualized for each child there. Dave Sarver, pastor of Brothers Keeper, said sharing a little bit of happiness during the Christmas season is what this is all about. He said his favorite part is being able to see the looks on their faces when he hands out the toys to the children. To donate money, presents, sponsor a child or volunteer to help next year, call Sarver at 414-9014.
A toast to the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce for inducting Samson and Eli Wiener into the Business Hall Of Fame. The two brothers were instrumental in the creation of the Angelina & Neches River Railroad. “The program is designed to honor a past, prominent business leader or leaders who have made extraordinary contributions to Lufkin or Angelina County and have earned the respect of the local community,” Chamber president/CEO Tara Watson-Watkins said. “It wasn’t much of a railroad in the beginning,” she said. “Two wood-burning, narrow-gauge steam locomotives and ten miles of logging trainway jointly operated by the Angelina Lumber Company and the railroad through a lease arrangement.” But it grew into an essential part of the Lufkin economy, moving goods and products from various Lufkin companies, Watson-Watkins said, and it’s an integral role the company still fills today.
