Today is Election Day. It’s imperative that all Angelina County citizens exercise their right to vote. That’s the beauty of our representative democracy. Eligible voters have the opportunity to cast ballots to determine their leaders.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today. A list of voting locations by precinct can be found on Page 4A of today’s Lufkin Daily News. The sample ballot for each of Angelina’s voting precincts can be found at angelinacounty.net/sample-ballots-2020.
There are three contested local races in this year’s Republican primary.
■ In the sheriff’s race, incumbent Greg Sanches will face challengers Bryan Holley and Terry Free.
■ In the Precinct 1 commissioner’s race, incumbent Greg Harrison will face Steve Allen and John Vaughn.
■ In the Precinct 2 constable race, incumbent Trae Trevathan will face Danny Anders and Dennis Cochran.
We would like to thank readers who took the time to educate themselves about the candidates and the issues in this election. We published question-and-answer articles with the candidates in contested races before early voting began. You can find those articles online at lufkindailynews.com. And be sure to visit our website tonight for local returns as they come in.
Voters are required to present an approved form of photo identification in order to vote in all Texas elections.
Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:
■ Texas driver license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety
■ Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
■ Texas personal identification card issued by DPS
■ Texas concealed handgun license issued by DPS
■ United States military identification card containing the person’s photograph
■ U.S. citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph
■ U.S. passport
For voters between the ages of 18-69, with the exception of the U.S. citizenship certificate, the identification must be current or have expired no more than four years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place. Voters ages 70 or older may use one of the seven acceptable forms of photo ID that has expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise valid.
According to the Texas Election Code, if a voter appears on the official list of registered voters, but does not possess an acceptable form of photo ID and can’t get one, they may present a supporting form of ID and request a provisional ballot and sign a reasonable impediment declaration. Election officials cannot question the reasonableness of an impediment and may be guilty of a class A misdemeanor for turning a would-be voter away. Likewise, a person making a false statement or providing false information on the declaration will find themselves facing a state jail felony for perjury.
Those supporting forms of ID are:
■ copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate;
■ copy of or original current utility bill;
■ copy of or original bank statement;
■ copy of or original government check;
■ copy of or original paycheck; or
■ copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).
Voting is a right and privilege, but it is also a responsibility. We hope you take it seriously. After all, our democracy only works if voters participate.
