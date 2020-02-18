Several hundred students from Angelina and Nacogdoches counties took advantage of learning about different job opportunities in East Texas and interacting with manufacturers during Manufacturing Day at the Nacogdoches County Exposition and Civic Center.
The event was organized by the East Texas Manufacturing Alliance, a recently formed coalition of area manufacturers.
The alliance’s goal is to make students aware of and excited about manufacturing opportunities in the region, according to Staci Hodges, executive director of Junior Achievement and lead support partner for the East Texas Manufacturing Alliance.
‘‘One of Junior Achievement’s pillars is work readiness,’’ Hodges said. ‘‘We want to inspire students to dream big and to reach their potential.”
Students attended panels led by manufacturers and had a chance to meet with educational institutions, organizations and the 25 different manufacturers present.
Events like this increase student awareness about opportunities they wouldn’t otherwise know about; and in turn, they help prepare our region’s future workforce to recognize how important continued growth is in East Texas.
The East Texas Manufacturing Alliance and Manufacturing Day have been in the works for about two years, Twin Disk Operations Manager Tim Stacy said.
“I think it’s really important to keep our kids here in East Texas and show them that they can have a career and raise a family here and do well,” Stacy said. “The goal is to bring awareness of manufacturing to the students, to show them the various jobs that can take place.”
Companies moving to or expanding in Lufkin and Angelina County over the last couple of years include Angelina Forest Products, Sterling, Twin Disc Inc., Lockheed Martin, Atkinson Candy Co., Hammer Equipment, Angelina Tank, American eChem Inc., LufTex Gears, Align Midstream Partners II, BP America Production Company and Dana Transport.
That list is likely to grow larger now that Lufkin has received a foreign-trade zone designation, which helps lower a variety of customs duties, fees and taxes, and other related operational costs for companies engaging in international trade activity.
The designation ‘‘will forever change the economic landscape for Lufkin and the surrounding areas,’’ Mayor Bob Brown wrote in a letter announcing the designation.
Brown also wrote the foreign-trade zone designation will allow Lufkin to compete with large metropolitan cities vying to attract domestic and foreign companies and their associated manufacturing jobs.
But attracting companies that will promote good, sustainable growth means reaching out to students — their future potential employees — early on and exposing them to the different types of jobs available in and around their hometowns.
“We have to work with children when they first finish school,” said Emilia Grubb, CFO of Solaro Energy. “Manufacturing for the last 60 years is dying. We ship everything to China. Trade schools are seeing less, young children are losing the skills because they have no jobs.”
And one manufacturing job affects many others, Grubb said. By the time Solaro finished its main attic ventilation product, it has bought from several different businesses.
The day proved to be an eye-opener for students, allowing them to get a closer look at what manufacturers do, but also to see that they employ a multitude of people with different skill sets.
Cushing High School senior Kirsten McCormack said she was surprised to see how many jobs didn’t require a college education and how the employers were willing to train people.
“Events like this give students an opportunity to be out in the world and see what jobs are available,” Nacogdoches High School junior Ledarrius Fowler said.
The booths engaged students with all sorts of displays from the Angelina College Technology and Workforce Divisions’ bulldozer simulator to Mast Motorsports’ line of vintage cars and engines. Diboll High School junior Nathan Mettlen said he was most interested in the Mast Motorsports display because he had never thought about that as a career.
Ledarrius, Nathan and Kirsten said they were most engaged by the booths where they could personally speak to the different manufacturers and see what they do.
That’s critical because students frequently don’t know what opportunities are available in their own backyard. But they will, once the East Texas Manufacturing Alliance makes Manufacturing Day an East Texas staple.
