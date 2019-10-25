“I’m so OCD.”
It’s something we’ve all heard before, probably even said a time or two. It’s usually spoken as a harmless catchphrase. One we can all casually laugh about. However, since 2009, there are numerous organizations across the world trying to bring awareness and a great deal of levity to Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in hopes of making sure the disorder is recognized as more than just a punch line.
Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, or OCD, is a chronic mental illness that can lead to disability and suffering. It can cause severe anxiety in those affected and involves both obsessions and compulsions that are time consuming, and can interfere with important activities and even a person’s day-to-day life, according to OCD Texas, an official affiliate of the International OCD Foundation (IOCDF) and a nonprofit support and advocacy organization for people with OCD.
In defining what OCD really means, obsessions are thoughts or impulses that occur repeatedly and are not within the person’s control. Compulsions are the repetitive behaviors or thoughts that are used to neutralize or get rid of the obsessions.
Many people who are diagnosed with OCD recognize that their thoughts and behaviors aren’t normal. Unfortunately, with that recognition usually comes feelings of disgust, fear or the attempt at making sure things are done “right.” The compulsions are a coping mechanism that can act as a temporary escape.
OCD Texas estimates that 1 in 100 adults currently have OCD, roughly the same number of people living in the city of Houston. They also say there are at least 1 in 200 kids and teens that have OCD, approximately the same number of children who have been diagnosed with diabetes in other states.
Sure, all of us have some quirks or things we’re particular about. Maybe we like our home to be extra tidy or our shirts are lined up in a certain order in the closet. But OCD goes so much further than that.
OCD can be exhausting, both mentally and physically. It can be life threatening. It can destroy relationships. It can make a person feel isolated, insecure and even suicidal.
Recent studies suggest that people with OCD are 10 times more likely to die by suicide than the general population, according to an article on verywellmind.com.
If someone you love has OCD and is exhibiting potential warning signs of suicide, here are some ways you can help:
■ Keep an open line of communication by speaking freely and honestly with your loved one.
■ Don’t be afraid to ask questions, and don’t just assume everything is fine.
■ Empathize with what they are going through and don’t minimize the situation.
■ Get help when necessary.
OCD is not an adjective.
