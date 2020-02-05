Our weekly roundup of Toasts & Roasts:
‘‘Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it,’’ according to the old adage.
That idea is most often attributed to writer and philosopher George Santayana. In its original form it read, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
Sadly, it seems to be a philosophy that the Texas Department of Transportation and its contractors have taken to heart.
Rainy weather last week led to freshly placed asphalt running off the road widening project on U.S. Highway 69 south, just north of Zavalla. Some of the asphalt ran into the ditches and into some ground water, according to Rhonda Oaks, TxDOT’s Lufkin district communications officer. At least the new layer of asphalt was laid on a road under construction, not the roadway motorists actually were traveling on.
Still, putting down asphalt or seal coats during rainy weather runs contrary to policy changes the agency said it was going to make in the wake of the Loop 287 tar debacle following Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
That 44-page executive summary, issued in December 2018, goes into painstaking detail to determine root causes and steps that TxDOT should take in response to a ‘‘force of nature.’’
Our take on that summary’s bottom line, don’t do the work under less-than-optimum weather conditions.
Likewise, the loophole in section 97.002 of the Texas Civil Practice & Remedies Code still exists. TxDOT requires contractors to be bonded and carry insurance. Section 97.002 states a contractor who constructs or repairs a road for TxDOT is not liable to be a claimant for property damage. And state law prohibits TxDOT from using taxpayer funds to pay for any damage claims when something goes wrong.
There were 1,024 motorists who filed complaints and insurance claims as a result of the loop incident. Only one driver was reimbursed for the deductible he paid on the damages to his car because, as the law is written, it’s not the state’s fault or the contractor’s fault. It was a ‘‘sad and unfortunate’’ situation then; it still is today.
A toast to the most recent graduates of the Stubblefield Learning Center, who walked the stage in celebration of a non-traditional ending to their high school experience. Thirty-one students graduated last week. The center has helped 1,787 graduates since its creation as a cooperative between the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce, Angelina College and the Central, Diboll, Hudson, Lufkin and Zavalla school districts. Linda Acevedo, a single mother of three, was one of three graduates to address the commencement crowd. “I am delighted to say my experience at Stubblefield was truly remarkable — an experience I will always cherish and never forget,” she said. “This isn’t just an accomplishment; it is a stepping stone for the greatness to come in my future as well as for the future of my daughters.”
Finally, congratulations to Longview News-Journal sports editor Jack Stallard, who is receiving a Distinguished Service Award from the East Texas Coaches Association at the organization’s 2020 Hall of Honor banquet later this month. The association supports coaches, parents and student athletes through the promotion of football in East Texas. Stallard was the sports editor at The Lufkin Daily News for several years before moving to Longview, and still has a lot of friends in town. His brother Gary is a frequent contributor to this newspaper.
