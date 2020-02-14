On Tuesday, the Lufkin/Angelina Chamber of Commerce’s Governmental Affairs Committee, the Young Professionals of Angelina County and The Lufkin Daily News hosted a forum at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center offering candidates running in the contested local races of the 2020 Republican primary — sheriff, Precinct 1 county commissioner and Precinct 2 constable — an opportunity to field questions from Angelina County residents in a panel-style discussion.
Lufkin attorney Janet Cassels, who is running unopposed for district attorney, Republican incumbent Dr. Keven Ellis, who is running for the State Board of Education, and Democrat Brenda Davis, who is running for Ellis’ seat in the general election, all had a chance to introduce themselves to the crowd.
For the most part, the candidates were respectful to one another, offering compliments and nodding in agreement at each other’s responses. The overall theme was creating a better Angelina County, one in which our elected officials promised to interact with the people of our community, listen and address their concerns, and make changes when necessary.
The audience, as well, showed the utmost respect, listening and applauding when appropriate. Three hundred chairs were lined up in front of the convention center stage, and nearly every chair was filled with curious residents.
All in all, many would say it was a successful evening.
However, as one took a moment to glance around the room, it was obvious something was missing.
According to the United States Census Bureau, Angelina County is made up of 15% African Americans and 22.5% Hispanic or Latino Americans. Two-thirds of the nearly 90,000 people in our county are white, which means of the nearly 300 people who were at Tuesday night’s event, one would reason that 100 of those people should be black or Hispanic. Unfortunately, a quick scan proved only a handful of non-white residents were in attendance. Additionally, all of the candidates running in the 2020 election are white.
The fact is every culture in our community — white, black, Hispanic, biracial and Asian — has a unique set of concerns that should be addressed by our law enforcement agents and county lawmakers. With those diverse concerns also come diverse opinions and ideas of how to get the job done.
However, to get those concerns, opinions and ideas in front of the appropriate entities, you’ve got to show up to be heard. It’s easy to complain and malign current elected officials, but change only happens when you’re willing to be a part of the solution.
Brown, black, white, purple or green — the color of your skin doesn’t matter, but your voice does. It’s important that our elected officials know about issues from all vantage points so they can more adequately take care of all members of our community.
Another group of people noticeably missing from Tuesday night’s meeting were those under the age of 35.
Each year, a new set of voters comes of age, and while many may be more interested in federal and state issues, what they don’t realize is there’s a better chance of making a difference at the local level.
The Elections Administration makes it easy for everyone to vote. In fact, early voting is already taking place. So as we get closer to the 2020 Republican primary — on Tuesday, March 3 — be sure to educate yourself and make your voice heard. We hope to see you at the polls.
