There are 217 inmates currently on Texas’ death row, including six women, according to the Texas Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty.
Since the U.S. Supreme Court lifted its prohibition on the death penalty in 1976, Texas has become ground zero for capital punishment. Its execution chamber is the most active in the nation.
In 1982, the state became the first jurisdiction in the world to carry out an execution by lethal injection, when it put to death Charles Brooks Jr. It was the first execution in the state since 1964.
There have been 563 other executions in Texas since, the most recent being the execution of Mark Soliz on Sept. 10. Nine more are scheduled before the end of the year.
On average, inmates spend 15 years, 11 months on death row. Two death row inmates from Angelina County have been there a lot longer. Prison records also show no one convicted of a capital offense from Angelina County has ever been executed.
Harvey Earvin was convicted in the December 1976 robbery and slaying of Ertis Brock, 75, a Lufkin service station attendant. He was 18 at the time of the offense and was sentenced to death row at the age of 19 on Oct. 26, 1977. He is currently the second-longest serving inmate on death row.
David Lewis was convicted in the November 1986 death of Myrtle Ruby in Lufkin after he broke into her home. He was 21 at the time of the offense and when he was sentenced to death row on April 15, 1987. Lewis is the state’s eighth-longest serving inmate on death row.
Seeking the death penalty is expensive. The total includes all the costs that occur between the prosecutor’s decision to seek the death sentence and ultimately the execution, if it occurs. A study by the Dallas Morning News shows the cost of an average death penalty case in Texas is more than three times higher than sentencing an inmate to life in prison.
The average cost to house an inmate in Texas prisons is $47.50 per day, according to Michelle Lyons, spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. That means it costs about $17,340 to house an inmate for a year and $693,500 for 40 years. A death penalty case in Texas costs an average of $2.3 million, according to the study by the Morning News.
District Attorney Joe Martin and assistant District Attorney Ken Dies successfully prosecuted a high-profile capital murder case earlier this summer. A jury found the defendant guilty and sentenced him to life in prison.
However, that success is tempered by the fact that there are still five pending capital murder cases in the county ... and each of those cases involves a victim under the age of 10, the state’s age limit for considering the death of a minor a capital offense. The sad reality is that each of the victims in those five pending cases was much, much younger.
The seriousness and complexity of seeking the death penalty increases not only its cost, but also the time, effort and mental anguish on both prosecutors and defense attorneys. Prosecutors also face the challenge of an ever-increasing workload because crime doesn’t stop while they’re tied up with one case. And a guilty verdict in a capital case doesn’t mean it’s over. Offenders in capital cases are given numerous appeals, which the district attorney’s office must continue to participate in. Death penalty cases ‘‘are very intense, high-stress cases,’’ said Jon L. Anderson, the Lufkin attorney who represented Lewis in two trials.
During his tenure as district attorney, Martin has not sought the death penalty in capital cases his office has prosecuted. “That’s a lot to latch your county onto, it’s a long process and it’s getting harder and harder to get the death penalty,” he said.“You’re signing your county for multiple millions of dollars in expenses.’’
But that doesn’t mean Martin will never pursue a death penalty case.
He believes there’s one that’s a good candidate for a death penalty case, if it’s ever solved — the November 2017 shooting death of Darrence Kindle, who was gunned down by a man trying to rob the Dollar General at 1401 Kurth Drive.
