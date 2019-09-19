We like County Judge Don Lymbery. He met with our editorial board when he was running for office last year and we think he’s a genuinely nice guy. We also think he’s doing a fine job so far, and that he truly has the county’s best interests at heart.
He’s followed through on his campaign promise to reinstate the public forum at Angelina County Commissioners Court meetings, and we hope more citizens take advantage of that. But he also has the unenviable task of following through on the items at the top of the public’s wish list, as voted on in a Lufkin Daily News poll last January.
The poll results showed 58.3% of respondents want Lymbery to focus on county roads while 20.5% want him to grant pay raises to deputies. Those wishes both require additional funds, and he’s not a magician who can just pull that money out of thin air. That’s why the county’s proposed budget calls for a tax increase to achieve those goals.
The county recently released the new tax rate proposal of 50 cents per $100 valuation for the fiscal year 2019-20. The rate is 10 cents more than the effective rate — the rate that would keep tax revenue the same.
Yet Lymbery maintained in a Sept. 3 article that it was not a tax increase.
“The effective rate is the same amount of money raised last year to do the same things,” Lymbery said. “When people get a tax rate and they’re looking at exactly the same rate as last year, that’s not a raise in taxes. … We’re producing more income because the county has grown, and that will produce more revenue. It’s not a raise in taxes.”
The tax rate is also 7 cents more than the rate approved for 2018-19 and what was originally proposed for 2019-20. And it’s 2 cents less than the rollback rate, which, if reached, would allow voters to petition for an election to limit the rate.
“If we’re going to have a growing county, we’ve got to continually provide more services all the time,” he said. “We cannot stick with the same amount of money if we want to provide these services.”
He’s right about that, which is why the county is proposing raising taxes. Even we believe that’s the only way to achieve the goals our citizens desire.
But let’s call a spade a spade: It’s a tax increase.
If Lymbery has trouble understanding that, it doesn’t seem to be a problem for his wife, who recently urged citizens in a post on the What’s Happening Angelina County Facebook page to show up for scheduled open forums “for tax payers to be able to address the Commissioners about their tax increase.”
One of those forums was held Monday while a second is set for 5:30 p.m. Friday at the courthouse annex.
Although not entirely Lymbery’s fault, the first originally scheduled public hearing was canceled earlier this month due to lack of proper notice. It’s a sign of growing pains that are perhaps bound to happen with an elected official in a new position. That’s not a big deal.
But what might have been a bigger deal to others was when a petition to form an Emergency Services District in Hudson was brought before the commissioners court in plenty of time for it to be approved for November’s ballot, yet the county missed the Aug. 19 deadline to have it included.
And whether it’s for the tax increase itself or simply as a necessity to lighten the load on our already strained judicial system, Lymbery will get a $27,376 pay increase in the new budget year compared to this year, with $25,200 coming from the state “as part of a stipend that comes from the state for judges that perform judicial duties,” he told this newspaper for a story that ran last week.
Lymbery didn’t take the money in 2019 because he was not qualified to perform those duties, he said, adding that he has spent this year undergoing the training.
“Last year, I did not take that,” he said. “It was part of my salary package but I did not take it because I didn’t feel right to take that from the state until I had the judicial training from the state.”
Yet in an article published in January, after he had first taken office, Lymbery emphasized that he would not be taking on the same roles former County Judge Wes Suiter did within the judicial system. Suiter worked additional hours as a judge, a position that included that additional compensation from the state.
“Judge Suiter had a lot more background in law enforcement. I don’t. We have a court at law 1, a court at law 2 and we have JPs that are very capable around the county. I’m not going to get into the judicial aspect of this job,” Lymbery said.
Again, we like Lymbery. We think he’s a good guy and that his tenure will bring about changes our citizens have been craving for far too long.
But as with any newly elected official, there are bound to be a few hiccups. Let’s just hope those hiccups don’t involve any more misstatements of facts as to what constituents can expect from him, as well as what they can expect to happen with their tax bills.
Lymbery won the election. But he won’t win another one by trying to hoodwink those who elected him.
Here’s hoping he shoots a little straighter from here on out with the folks who have entrusted him with his position.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.