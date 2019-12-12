Heading home for the holidays isn’t a new activity. It’s a sentiment that’s been expressed in movies, music, television and literature for almost two centuries. The earliest reference we found was in the last line of the 1822 song “Home! Sweet Home!”
With families spread out all over the country, it’s more important than ever to spend quality time with loved ones during the holidays. That’s a warm, fuzzy moment for many. For just as many others, that reality isn’t always cheery and bright. Familial tensions have a way of fraying that last nerve on their way to reaching a boiling point.
Because technology is so pervasive, that makes it tempting to get lost in front of a screen — television, computer, laptop, tablet or phone — and escape into the digital world. Psychologist Doreen Dodgen-Magee wrote “Deviced!: Balancing Life and Technology in a Digital World.’’ Her research focuses on technology and how it affects our brains and bodies, our relationships and the development of our sense of self, according to her website.
Her research, and research by other psychologists and mental health professionals, is clear: Don’t.
Americans are spending most of their waking hours interacting with screens. Research by the Nielsen Company indicates the average adult in this country is spending more than 11 hours a day in front of a screen. Studies by the nonprofit group Common Sense Media show the average American teen spends 9 hours per day with digital media and that ’tweens spend 6 hours a day online. Even children up to the age of 8 are spending about 2.5 hours a day in front of a screen.
Technology can enable us to do some incredible things, but it doesn’t take a tech genius to realize our trouble putting down a phone or tablet is hurting our real-world relationships. People are less likely to develop a sense of intimacy and empathetic understanding or engage in meaningful conversations, even with family members.
While the concept of addiction has historically been associated with substance abuse, behavioral addictions like gambling and now technology are becoming increasingly widespread and recognized, sometimes with dire consequences. The World Health Organization recognized internet gaming as a diagnosable addiction in 2018. Researchers are finding higher rates of depression, anxiety and loneliness as our tech engagement rises. In addition, attention spans are shorter, our ability to focus on a single task is impaired, we easily get bored and our need for instant gratification is skyrocketing. Research also shows that a tech addiction alters the volume of the brain, producing changes similar to alcohol and cocaine addiction, resulting in changes to emotional processing and brain functioning
Law professor and educator John Palfrey says there may be substantial differences between digital natives (people who were born in the age of the internet) and non-digital natives in terms of how people see relationships, institutions or how they access information. And it’s not by carrying out an actual conversation with another person. Instant messaging, texting, email, and other forms of written communication have all grown in popularity because they are more precise and allow the sender to think over their words.
We’re caught in a tech trap of our own making, gradually losing more time to digital distractions with every passing day. Fortunately, the holiday season offers us an opportunity to strike a balance between the two, and take a byte out of the digital realm.
■ Set boundaries for text-free times and spaces; meals or a specific period of unplugged family time, for example.
■ Turn off notifications and set times to answer email or check your social media accounts.
■ If you can’t disconnect, relocate. Instead of allowing your family to hole up in a room by themselves in front of a glowing screen, try bringing your gadgets into a shared space where you can talk to each other.
A review of the 1995 movie “Home for the Holidays’’ by USA Today gave the movie three out of four stars. “Home has the usual hellish ritual. They come, they eat, they argue, they leave. It’s the stuffing in-between that makes it special.”
That’s still true today. Sharing some face time with family is a great way to reconnect and strengthen relationships.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.