It’s time for U.S. Sen. John Cornyn to keep his word to East Texans when lawmakers return from their latest congressional recess on Oct. 15.
The Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo and Alabama-Coushatta Tribes of Texas Equal and Fair Opportunity Settlement Act was passed by the House of Representatives on July 24 after a 40-minute debate. It has yet to be introduced in the Senate.
Cecilia Flores, the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe’s chairwoman, said Cornyn told her that if the bill passed in the House it would have his support in the Senate.
U.S. Rep. Brian Babin, R-Woodville, introduced the legislation for the 2019-20 session. Babin and several other lawmakers — both Republicans and Democrats —have carried the legislation dating back to the 2011-12 session. None of those previous proposals ever got beyond a hearing with the House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Indian, Insular and Alaska Native Affairs.
House Resolution 759 protects the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe’s right, under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, to offer electronic bingo at its Naskila Gaming facility on their reservation. The legislation provides the same protections for the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo in El Paso.
The Indian Gaming Regulatory Act is the federal law that regulates Indian gaming throughout the United States.
We don’t know when Cornyn supposedly made his comments to Flores, but we imagine it was in late May, about the same time he made a trip to Lufkin to speak with both educators and LHS graduates to discuss the impact of the GEAR UP (Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs).
Some of his comments from his visit to the high school could just as easily be applied to his trip to the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe’s reservation.
“I’ve become a real fan of your program the more I learn about it because it just makes sense.’’ Or how about calling the experience a ‘‘revelation.’’
Many municipalities in Deep East Texas have voiced support for the Tribe’s efforts. A survey of registered voters indicates that support is statewide:
■ 67% support allowing electronic bingo on the reservation.
■ 64% agree that electronic bingo benefits the overall economy.
■ 65% are in favor of congressional bill to allow electronic bingo.
Politicians like to talk about the importance of economic development and maintaining jobs. Babin’s measure provides the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe the means to do both. The Tribe is the third largest employer in Polk County and provides more than 500 direct and indirect jobs while injecting $139 million into the region’s economy.
That, in turn, allows the Tribe to provide for the housing, health care, education and other needs of its members. That’s significant, for both the Tribe and everyone else in Deep East Texas.
