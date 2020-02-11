Don Lymbery said Angelina County Commissioners accomplished a great deal in 2019 during his ‘‘State of the County’’ address.
Lymbery told those attending the monthly First Friday luncheon hosted by the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce that the court made a lot of changes and improvements during the year, his first as county judge.
“This first year … has been exciting, has been energetic and sometimes quite frustrating,” he said. “But all in all, I have thoroughly enjoyed it.”
Lymbery provided an overview of the county’s budget ($26.2 million) and tax rate (43.71 cents per $100 valuation). He said adopting the same tax rate as in the previous year generated an additional 8.96% in revenue for the county.
Then he proceeded to account for how those tax dollars were spent, starting with the county’s criminal justice system.
“Public safety is not just the sheriff’s office,” he said. “You can put boots on the ground but that’s not the answer to the whole problem.”
He’s right, of course, although everyone conveniently forgets that.
The county added two deputies to patrol in 2019, but more importantly, commissioners allowed District Attorney Joe Martin to fill several new positions using budgeted funds and state grants to help move cases through the judicial system faster, meaning fewer heads in beds at the jail. That’s an admirable objective in the tourism and hospitality industry that shouldn’t apply to the criminal justice system.
Crime in Angelina County isn’t going to magically go away. Without the prosecutors to pursue criminal charges or the jail space to house those found guilty, nothing will ever change.
That’s why law enforcement (23.83%), county jail (15.39%) and judicial and prosecution (20.23%) account for 59.45% of the county’s budget.
Other law enforcement-related topics he touched on included upgrading the sheriff’s office computer reporting system to meet federal standards and adding new radio towers and communication systems to help overcome communication problems in remote areas of the county. Constables also received an increase in their fuel allowance. And while it’s still a few years away, he said the county’s growth would eventually require building a new jail.
He also took time to brag about the Angelina County Airport and the Waste Management Center, and rightfully so. Both entities are self-sufficient, managing to increase revenue and improve the county’s economic growth without using any taxpayer funds.
In early 2019, the Angelina County Airport was recognized as the most improved in the state by the Texas Department of Transportation for 2018. In turn, that emphasis on improvements opens access to additional state programs to help finance continued work at the airport.
The landfill is providing service to 10 area counties and averaging 125 commercial loads per day. Construction is underway on two new cells and the facility is selling carbon credits. A carbon credit is a credit for greenhouse emissions reduced or removed from the atmosphere from an emission reduction project that can be used by governments, industry or private individuals to compensate for the emissions they are generating.
Other highlights from 2019 that Lymbery touched on include:
■ Cassels-Boykin County Park. The county wants to upgrade the sewer system to an aerobic system.
■ Technology improvements. He said the IT department recently set up a mass storage system for digital files that will extend the county’s record-keeping for another few years.
■ New electronic voting machines were first used in the 2019 Texas constitutional amendment election. In addition, the state has told the county it needs five more polling locations (and additional electronic voting machines) to accommodate the county’s growth.
■ Lymbery also talked about the Senior Citizens Center, the Airport Advisory Board, the sale of three parcels of land for $60,000, emergency management and economic development.
“I can tell you that this last year has been a blast,” Lymbery said. “The state of the county is not just good — hopefully everything that you’ve seen me tell you today should tell you that the state of the county is excellent.”
We can’t wait to see what this year brings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.