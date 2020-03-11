Our weekly roundup of Toasts & Roasts:
A toast to Danny Iles of Lufkin and fishing partner Brian Shook of China, whose epic haul on Sam Rayburn Reservoir ranks as the heaviest ever officially documented in an organized Texas team event. In team events, teams fish two-to-a-boat and are allowed to bring their five heaviest fish to the scales. Competing in the 2020 Texas Team Trail season opener, the duo brought in a five-bass limit weighing 49.31 pounds — a 9.8-pound average. Big bass experts and scientists from Texas, California and Florida don’t ever remember a heavier documented team tournament weight on five fish, adding it may be the heaviest five-bass team tournament limit ever recorded on U.S. public waters. The fishermen topped 304 teams and won a fully rigged Ranger bass boat, plus $4,565 in cash, for the effort. Their massive haul sounds like the start of an epic Texas tale, but it really was just the latest catch in a magical week on the 114,000-acre reservoir. On Feb. 15, Anthony Sharp of Village Mills set a single-day individual weight tournament record for Rayburn with 40-6 in a FLW Bass Fishing League event. On Feb. 18, Huntington angler Joe Moore boated the biggest bass reported from the lake since 2015, a 14.94-pounder. Texas Game Warden Col. Grahame Jones told the crowd at the Chamber’s most recent First Friday luncheon that fishing generates $47 million a year on Rayburn. And that’s before boating, bird-watching, camping and hiking are factored into the equation. That money stays in the six counties surrounding the reservoir, which creates 135 full-time jobs at the lake, Jones said. Being named the best bass fishing lake in the country for 2018 by Bassmaster Magazine probably helped those numbers. We know East Texas is home to some of the best bass lakes in the world, and the magazine ranking made sure lots of other anglers did, too.
Hoop dreams are coming true for the Angelina College Roadrunners as they’re headed to the national tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas, for the first time in 22 years, Under second-year head coach Nick Wade, the ’Runners had high hopes entering the season as they were picked to win Region XIV’s South Zone. Early on, that prediction didn’t seem possible as they lost five of their first six games. However, they quickly made that slow start a distant memory by winning 12 straight games and coasting to the South Zone title. They weren’t done there as they used their high-flying style of basketball to make it to the conference tournament championship. Once there, Blinn never stood a chance as AC raced to a 50-19 lead by halftime on the way to an 87-73 win. Next up is the national tournament where AC is the No. 20 seed. That would seem to make them a long shot but don’t count out this group of ’Runners, who have the talent and the heart to go all the way. While the ’Runners are going to the national tournament, Byron Coleman has his Lady ’Runners in a great spot in Region XIV. A year after making the national tournament for the first time, AC made it back to the conference tournament championship game again this season. They didn’t have quite enough to knock off No. 1 Trinity Valley, but the Lady ’Runners have proven they are here to stay. Don’t be surprised if they’re back in the national tournament again next year. While the AC basketball teams stole the show in Shreveport, the Diboll Lumberjacks nearly made some history of their own. In his fourth year as a head coach, James Davis led Diboll within a single win of the program’s first state appearance in 15 years. They held a lead late in the third quarter before a loaded Coldspring team made enough plays down the stretch to end their run just short of San Antonio. Diboll will have some big holes to fill on next year’s team, but Davis has the program in a spot where it will be a legitimate contender for years to come.
Congratulations to Diboll siblings Gracie and Cruso Crager, who took second place in the San Antonio Livestock Show and Rodeo for their handmade gate. Their grandfather asked the duo to build a gate for his ranch. Gracie, an 11th-grader, said their inspiration for the gate came from an oak tree beside where it was going to be placed. AutoCAD and a lot of other technical stuff came after the planning and outlines, according to Cruso, a seventh-grader. And there were some adjustments for issues they encountered during construction. For example, they added spines on the back of the tree to keep it stable in the wind. Their next stop is the Houston Livestock Show before they move on to bigger projects with the skills they are learning along the way.
