The Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce on Friday night held its 100th annual banquet, during which it recognized the latest winners of our county’s most prestigious awards: the Angelina Award and the Golden Anvil.
For those of us who were among the 850-plus people in attendance, the message was clear: Greater things are yet to come.
And there’s nothing that illustrates that point better than the presentation to those award recipients, who both started with a simple idea, nurtured it and watched it blossom into a difference-maker for our community.
Aurelia Newton received the Golden Anvil award for the establishment of the Second Helpings program, which repurposes fresh, unused food from schools and donates it to nonprofits, who then take it to needy families in the community. The Golden Anvil recognizes a person or group that has, over the past year, made a tremendous impact on this community.
Newton shared her idea for helping feed the hungry with a few friends. They started small in 2017, taking leftover food from Lufkin ISD’s summer feeding programs at Lufkin High School and Slack Elementary and delivering it to nonprofits that provide meals.
That test run was an overwhelming success, illustrating just how much food could be saved from the landfill with a little effort and a lot of volunteers. Lufkin Middle School and Burley Primary were soon added to the list of schools.
The organization now has more than 100 volunteers who take special warming boxes to the schools’ kitchens for the cafeteria staff to load the leftover food. Those boxes are then delivered to the nonprofits. The recovered food is paired with other foods to complete the meals for that day and possibly the next. Those volunteers are working from the organization’s headquarters in a Lufkin business that is generously providing the space for the program to operate.
Along with food delivery, Second Helpings schedules some leftovers to be frozen each week in order to have food immediately available for emergency needs by local organizations and individuals.
Currently, food is delivered to the Salvation Army, Family Crisis Center, Christian Men’s Job Corp., Godtel and several others.
Food waste is estimated at between 30-40% of the food supply in the United States, and Newton used her acceptance speech as an opportunity to impart some wisdom on the way people view hunger and what they can do to prevent it in others in the community. She asked that people volunteer to help the organization continue to grow and prosper.
The Angelina Award, which honors a lifetime of community service, was presented to the Lufkin Roundtable for its decades worth of good deeds.
It all started in the late 1970s, when a group of men began gathering before work every morning at K.C. Platt’s Feed Store in downtown Lufkin to drink coffee and chat before starting their day. In the early 1980s, the morning meetings turned into evening gatherings — getting together once a month to cook for their families. It was during one of these dinners that the group decided to donate their cooking skills to a fundraising event — donating a fish fry for 100 people as an auction item at the second Expo Center Anniversary Party.
That first fish fry was purchased by the daughter of a Fort Smith, Arkansas, couple to celebrate their 35th anniversary. In August 1988, the group traveled at their own expense to cook for Mary Ann and David McMahon at their Arkansas ranch. So impressed with the dinner and the group of Lufkin men, McMahon handed the group a check for $10,000. While they turned it down at first, McMahon kept insisting they take the money.
They eventually did. They weren’t quite sure what they were going to do with the money, but they knew they wanted it to make a difference in the community.
Those funds became the seed money to start the Chuck Arnold Memorial Scholarship. The first scholarships were awarded in the spring of 1989. In the years since, the Roundtable has awarded scholarships totaling more than half a million dollars.
The scholarship is available to students involved in FFA or 4-H and planning to pursue their education at a college or trade school. Scholarships are awarded based on need, with group members interviewing every student who applies to determine the best recipients. Students from all Angelina County school districts and home schools are invited to apply.
While the scholarship is the group’s main fundraiser, they have assisted many local nonprofits over the years by donating the food and cooking for a wide variety of fundraisers.
The 13 original members of the Roundtable were: K.C. Platt, George Henderson, Joe Berry, Raymond Moore, Rufus Duncan, Peyton Mathis, Edd Kenley, Bob McCurry, Paul Hicman, Chester Treadaway, George Honea, Rupert LeBlanc and Oscar Highnote.
Those who joined the group not too long after it began: Charles Arnold, Jerry Highnote, Hugh Anderson, Mack Coward, Keith Spencer, Ernest Rowe, Bob Brown, Jim Stephens, Joe Rich, Ray Polk and Kip Miller.
The Roundtable’s booth at the Angelina County Fair and Texas State Forest Festival, which features their legendary ribeye sandwiches, is a must-eat attraction at both events.
“Raymond Moore was instrumental in getting this group together,” Hightower said in accepting the award. “Ray Moore also came up with the ribeye sandwiches. … Raymond Moore received this award back in nineteen-ninety-something and he gave the most memorable speech Lufkin had ever heard.”
Hightower recited Moore’s speech — “Wow, thanks” — and the men then exited the stage.
The men and women behind the work of Second Helpings and the Roundtable are passionate about helping others. And for that we should all be thankful.
