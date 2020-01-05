We recently counted down the top 10 local stories of the year gone by, as voted upon by the employees of The Lufkin Daily News. Some terrible things happened in Lufkin and Angelina County in 2019; about half our list is made up of ‘‘bad’’ news items.
The top local stories of the last decade also included some less-than-flattering portrayals of this community. But top story lists aren’t popularity contests; rather, they offer a snapshot of significant moments happening during the course of a year in our community. A newspaper’s purpose is to cover a community and provide information that the residents want to, need to and should know.
At the same time, many good things occurred here over the past 12 months, which leads us to a point that we have tried to make around this time the last few years: While we feel obligated to cover the murder and mayhem in our community — in fact, we’re proud of the hard work we do in bringing “breaking” news to the community — we also love to highlight all the positive stories we can.
We have the data to back that up: An unscientific and subjective analysis of every story we published on our front page in 2019 shows we had 312 stories that most people would consider “bad” news. This includes murders, assaults, fires, wrecks, drug offenses and sex crimes. By contrast, we had 445 local stories, give or take, that could be labeled “human interest” or “feel-good” stories. That doesn’t include all the front-page photos of cute kids that we publish, or our daily local sports coverage, or our Charm Lifestyle page stories. Added up over the course of 2019, we published 1,262 local stories on our front pages.
Those numbers are up ever-so slightly from 2018, when we had 424 ‘‘good’’ stories, 283 ‘‘bad’’ stories and 1,232 stories total.
Here are just a few examples of local stories we’ve published this year. Some of these made our list of the top stories of 2019; others were just as heartwarming or newsworthy:
■ Economic development was a recurring theme throughout 2019. Without a doubt, the most significant development came right before Christmas, when the Department of Commerce approved Lufkin’s request to establish a foreign-trade zone within the city and a portion of its extraterritorial jurisdiction. A foreign-trade designation helps lower a variety of customs duties, fees and taxes, and other related operational costs for certain companies engaging in international trade activity. All of our existing manufacturing companies should benefit from the designation, but even more importantly, the FTZ will open this community up to the global market, as well as all the business and job opportunities that come with that access.
■ In May, several school districts announced plans to offer free breakfast and lunch for all students during the 2019-20 school year as part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Eligibility Provision to reduce food insecurity. That term is defined as the lack of access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food. According to Feeding America, Angelina County has a food insecurity rate of 18.9%, and it would take $8.3 million to meet the need for food.
■ In June, a few hundred guests gathered at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center to watch 11 couples compete at Dancing with the Stars East Texas. The event raised $104,788 for Lufkin Community Partners, an organization that funds the Child Protective Services Rainbow Room. The Rainbow Room holds supplies of all kinds for children involved in CPS cases.
■ NeighborhoodSTRONG received a $300,000 grant in project-based increments from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas for the next three years during November. The money will enable the nonprofit agency to restore 30 different old homes throughout North Lufkin, according to director Wayne Lawrence.
■ Members of our community always step up in times of need. Several events flourish because of that can-do attitude, including the Angelina County Fair, the Angelina Benefit Rodeo, the Texas State Forest Festival, the Community Food Drive at Thanksgiving and the annual United Way campaign. More important, though, are the quiet, random acts of kindness by individuals that typically fly under the radar. All Seasons Roofing donated its time and resources to fix the roof of the home of Oliver Harris, a retired Vietnam veteran, in September. Company owner Bob Bowman said, “You can’t just prosper and not give to the community. You’re only as strong as the weakest part of your community.” And fundraising efforts by The Knights of Columbus Council 1492 helped provide for a new air conditioning and heating system at the Monastery of the Infant Jesus. The outdated system had a boiler from the 1950s and required a refrigerant that is no longer made.
We believe those stories are proof that we can create a better world, if we are willing to work toward that. Unfortunately, there also were numerous bad, sad or tragic incidents in 2019:
■ John William King was executed April 24 at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s Huntsville Unit. He was one of two men sentenced to die for the June 7, 1998, dragging death of James Byrd Jr. in Jasper County. Also in April, Angelina County was identified as one of four counties with the highest infant mortality rates in the state, according to the 2018 Healthy Texas Mothers and Babies Data Book.
■ Major crimes remain an issue. There were too many incidents of shootings, stabbings, slayings, sexual assaults or fatal wrecks. Thankfully, an early-morning active shooting incident at one local store in May ended without injuries. But minor crimes also were an issue, with new reports about card skimmers, scammers and counterfeit money seemingly appearing weekly in police reports.
■ The suspects in the drowning death of 3-year-old Mason Cuttler finally were punished four years after his murder. A jury found Bobby Woods Jr. guilty of capital murder on Aug. 16, four years to the date Mason was reported missing to the authorities. He now faces a life sentence in prison. Billie Jean Cuttler, Mason’s aunt appeared before state District Judge Paul White on Dec. 18, 2019 to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit capital murder in return for a new plea deal that included a 35-year prison sentence
■ If there’s a lighter side to crime, authorities arrested a man for robbing a Groveton bank to pay for the venue and a ring for his wedding the next day. The man’s girlfriend saw the sheriff’s office post on social media, recognized her fiance and told him to turn himself in. And the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who ‘‘borrowed’’ a bulldozer one night to pull his stuck truck and trailer.
We’re going to continue writing these types of stories because they give us an opportunity to keep you informed about what’s going on. Like you, we care about this community and believe the best way to continue to grow and flourish is to accentuate the positive while shining a light on the negative. We encourage readers with story tips — whether they be good, bad or ugly — to send them to us. You can reach Managing Editor Jeff Pownall at jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com or 631-2623, or if you just have a press release you’d like to submit, you can email it to Jackie Malota at news@lufkindailynews.com or bring it by our office at 300 Ellis Ave.
