Our weekly roundup of Toasts & Roasts:
A toast to the Hudson High School students who are working to catalog graves at Glendale Cemetery. The students, who are all participating in the Chick-fil-A Leadership Academy sponsored by the Lufkin Mall restaurant, are required to do two community service projects per year. Teacher Meredith Standford said the students wanted to do something out-of-the-box. “One of the things we found out is that Glendale Cemetery is private and is not being funded anymore,” Stanford said. “The headstones aren’t being maintained, and they’re eventually going to deteriorate. The project is to upload them before there’s nothing left of them so people can find their ancestors.” The students found a program called Billion Graves that allows them to take photos of the headstones and upload them to an app on their phones. Once they have been uploaded, the photos come with a geotag to mark the grave’s location. “I thought it would be good to preserve the history in Lufkin,” sophomore Spencer Branske said. “It feels pretty good. We’re helping people find their ancestors and where they’re from.” Sophomore Addison Mount said the program seemed like a good way to be involved and that helping the community ‘‘is the best feeling you could ever get.”
A toast to Lufkin police for helping make Rickey Newman’s 9th birthday one that he will never forget. Rickey was born with cerebral palsy and weighed less than 3 pounds, said his mom, Davielle, who said he loves the police and hopes to be an officer. Lt. David Campbell was approached in November by a couple at a restaurant who told him about Rickey and his twin sister, Kamdyn. Campbell and Officer Scott Wilcox stopped by for Rickey and Kamdyn’s birthday party to surprise him. He was given a tour of a Lufkin patrol vehicle before taking a ride in it as he wore his own uniform. Rickey thought Campbell and Wilcox were awesome and that his surprise ‘‘was great.’’ Lufkin police also wished Rickey and Kamdyn a happy birthday on Facebook. “Rickey is an inspiration to all of us,” the post states. “We hope to see him make that dream of becoming an officer a reality one day.”
A toast to Sen. Robert Nichols, who has been awarded the Scenic Hero award for his efforts to safeguard the state’s scenic qualities. The award is the highest honor given by Scenic Texas, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and enhancing the visual character of Texas. The Jacksonville Republican said, “It is important to ensure that as our state continues to grow and businesses expand in their advertising, we do what we can to preserve the beauty of our state.”
Congratulations to Mark Dunn, president of Dunn’s Construction, who has been reappointed to the Texas Workforce Investment Council. Dunn, who is serving as the council’s chair, recently was reappointed by Gov. Greg Abbott. His term with the board is set to last through Sept. 1, 2025. The council’s goal is to help develop an educated and skilled workforce throughout the state and keep a systematic outlook of workforce development programs to help provide planning, evaluation and research among other workforce functions. “I’m very proud to represent the state of Texas, especially coming out of Lufkin and Angelina County,’’ he said.
Congratulations and good luck to Diboll sophomore Christian Terrazas, who recently claimed the state boxing championship in his weight class — 125-pound, 15- and 16-year-old classification. Up next, Terrazas will travel to Little Rock, Arkansas, for the regional tournament Jan. 9-11. There he will face the best of six different states. A regional championship for Terrazas will lead to bouts at national tournament in Independence, Missouri, starting Jan. 29. But Terrazas isn’t satisfied by his past success; to him, every level reached means another level of effort is required to keep moving forward. He said he’s working out longer each day, trying to correct every mistake he’s made, running more and trying to be more technical.
