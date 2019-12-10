You know the type, or maybe you’re one of them: people who upgrade to new TVs, computers, smartphones — even vehicles — when their old ones still work just fine. The practice is so commonplace that it’s easy to forget that all those things are actually luxuries — including cars.
What isn’t a luxury but is actually a necessity is a way to get around, whether that be to your job, the grocery store, the doctor’s office, school or your child’s school.
Not everybody can afford a vehicle, and there’s no shame in that. With the cost of gas, insurance and repairs, it’s actually more practical for a lot of people to just do without one. Given the health problems our area is notorious for, it wouldn’t hurt any of us to walk or ride a bike a little more.
The problem is that our city isn’t exactly conducive to walking or biking. And our public transportation options are limited — especially at night.
Our most recent comprehensive plan pointed out the multiple barriers to walkability and alternative modes of transportation within the city, including: no bike lanes, no bus shelters along existing bus routes, busy intersections with no controlled pedestrian crossings, no sidewalks along major thoroughfares and no sidewalks along bridges. Luckily, some of the Capital Improvement Projects the city has proposed to start working on include:
■ Building more sidewalks throughout town, connecting existing sidewalks with park and school areas.
■ Creating bicycle lanes from the north loop down Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to Abney Avenue and on Pershing Avenue and Feagin Drive to College Drive to U.S. Highway 59.
■ Creating covered bus stops at various locations along the Brazos Transit routes.
In our last poll question, sidewalks and covered bus stops were selected by our readers as two of the top three items they’re most excited about.
Last year, covered benches were installed at two of the city’s busiest Brazos Transit District bus stop locations. The benches, located at Angelina College and Pilgrim’s Pride, serve as a place to sit as well as shelter from the rain and sun for those in the community who rely on Brazos Transit District when traveling from work or school.
Now those folks just need a way to get home.
Lufkin is fortunate to have its own public transportation system, with two routes that cover most of the major shopping and medical spots across town, along with a route that goes to Diboll and back. But the limited hours of operation — 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays — mean you might make it to your night class at AC or the start of your shift at Pilgrim’s Pride, but you’ll have to find another way home. And on weekends, you’ll need a way to and from work.
And while walking or biking to and from school or work is a great way to get some exercise after extended periods of sitting at a desk, nobody looks forward to walking home from their shift at Pilgrim’s, their restaurant job or any other type of employment that involves working on your feet or intense physical labor.
When you see someone out walking in rubber boots and a thermal shirt on a dry summer night, it’s a safe bet they aren’t out for a stroll.
Don’t get us wrong — we know how blessed we are to have Brazos Transit. And we really like the new demand and response service, a shared ride curb-to-curb service for individuals — disabled or otherwise — who don’t have an origin and destination within three-fourths of a mile along the fixed routes. With no destination restrictions, the buses can take the passengers anywhere they need to go within the District’s service area for grocery shopping or doctor appointments.
But we believe a real need is there for extended hours and days of operation for the regular routes. Whatever it takes to get the wheels rolling on that — whether it be surveys or town halls to gauge interest — we’d love to see it move forward.
