The Texas Department of Transportation last week approved $140.9 million for the construction of the Diboll Relief Route.
Work is expected to begin in 2020, with the goal of completing the project in five years. Sacyr Construction USA LLC from Miami will serve as the project contractor.
The highway will extend east of Diboll and Burke from FM 2108 to 1.15 miles south of White Oak Creek, according to Rhonda Oaks, the TxDOT communications director for the Lufkin District.
It will meet interstate standards and serve as the primary evacuation route for this section of U.S. Highway 59, Oaks said. It will also serve as a relief route for freight transportation and to efficiently move traffic along the U.S. 59 corridor, she said.
That sounds awfully optimistic for a project has been in the planning stages for a generation. The first environmental studies originally were done in 1999, but were shelved because of budgetary constraints, Oaks said. The project was revived in 2013 after being identified as a priority for the development of Interstate 69 in Angelina County. A TxDOT report said the interstate should relieve traffic congestion, provide safer and faster travel, improve evacuation routes and promote economic development.
It’s one of three projects underway in Angelina County along the U.S. 59 corridor to update the highway to interstate standards. TxDOT determines which areas to complete first based off need or foreseeable need compared to other areas, I-69 project manager Jennifer Adams said in previous comments to The Lufkin Daily News.
Work on those other two projects also is on the horizon.
Construction on the Moffett Road and state Highway 103 Project could begin in 2020. It’s designed to upgrade the roadway to interstate standards by constructing frontage roads from Old Moffett Road to state Highway 103.The project has an estimated price tag of $13.5 million.
Work on the Redland Project should begin in 2022. It will bring U.S. 59 up to interstate standards from the existing north loop in Lufkin to FM 2021 in Redland. The cost estimate on the 2.45-mile project is roughly $38 million.
TxDOT’s Lufkin District is responsible for 150 miles of the U.S. 59 roadway, spanning five of the nine counties, to be converted to interstate standards. In April of 2018, TxDOT said only eight miles of U.S. 59 were up to those standards while it actively was working to upgrade another 20 or so miles.
The work typically is being broken out into small, fundable projects because it will take decades and billions of dollars — to the tune of $3.3 billion —to completely finish the interstate, Adams said.
Again, that five years seems optimistic.
However, project designs and environmental reevaluations were approved in 2016. Right of way acquisitions have been completed and utility relocations are underway.
The next step in the project will be to clear the right of way east of Diboll and to put bridge pilings down for the overpasses, Oaks said.
TxDOT routinely holds public hearings on each its projects to give the public a chance to voice concerns or ask questions of project planners and engineers. Those hearings are important because our input helps TxDOT maintain the state’s highway system.
