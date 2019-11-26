The holidays are at hand. It’s a special time of the year, generally filled with food, fun, family and tidings of comfort and joy.
Many East Texans will feast on Thanksgiving meals and plan their shopping strategies for Black Friday to find that perfect, meaningful gift for everyone on their holiday list. At the same time, shoppers need to be vigilant to avoid thieves trying to pry open their wallets.
According to the Federal Trade Commission, $1.48 billion was reported lost last year due to fraud, an increase of 38% since the previous year.
Both the Lufkin Police Department and Angelina County Sheriff’s Office routinely alert area residents about any scams making the rounds in our community. And yet, East Texans repeatedly fall prey to thieves and con artists.
It’s a sage piece of advice, but when something sounds too good to be true, it probably is. As frequently as law enforcement agencies repeat that mantra, it’s not enough. Holiday shoppers need to take it to heart: They can never be too careful, too prepared or too aware.
Here are some additional safety tips, compiled from lists released by several police departments, to help keep you from becoming a holiday crime victim.
■ Shop during daylight hours whenever possible. If you must shop at night, go with a friend or family member. Also, you’ll be safer walking to your vehicle if you are with a companion.
■ Avoid wearing expensive jewelry.
■ Pay for purchases with a check or credit card when possible. Check credit or debit card readers wherever you’re shopping for skimming devices.
■ Avoid carrying large amounts of cash: It’s easy to steal and being seen with a lot of cash can make you a target. There have also been a number of reported incidents of counterfeit money being passed in the community.
■ If you discover that a credit card is missing, notify the credit card company as soon as possible. Don’t assume you misplaced it and will find it later.
■ Avoid overloading yourself with packages. It is important to have clear visibility and freedom of motion to avoid mishaps.
■ Beware of strangers approaching you for any reason. At this time of year, scammers may try various methods of distracting you with the intention of taking your money or belongings. This includes gift card scams, gaming scams, survey scams and fake shopping websites.
■ If you’re going shopping at several places in one day, don’t keep shopping bags where a passerby could see them. Instead, put shopping bags or valuables in your trunk, or hidden under a blanket in your car. Make sure your windows are rolled up and check to be sure you locked all your doors before leaving your vehicle.
■ If something doesn’t look right you should tell someone. Call 911 or go back into the store to get help.
■ At home, be extra cautious about locking doors and windows around the house. If your home has an alarm system, arm it when you leave.
■ When leaving home for an extended time, have a neighbor or family member watch your house and pick up your newspapers and mail.
■ Indoor and outdoor lights should be on an automatic timer. A radio or TV also can be placed on an automatic timer so that the house looks and sounds occupied.
■ Large displays of holiday gifts should not be visible through the windows and doors of your home. After Christmas, avoid becoming a statistic by breaking down the boxes all your new electronic goodies came in. Wait to put them out with your recyclables on your regular pick up day, or take the boxes to the city’s recycling center yourself.
■ Don’t tip criminals off by sharing too much information on your social media accounts. Refrain from posting photos, status updates or “checking in” while on vacation.
Don’t let the spirit of the season lull you into allowing burglars or thieves to be merry and bright because they ripped you off.
