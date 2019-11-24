Lufkin residents got their first look this past week at the city’s vision for moving forward with the 2018 comprehensive plan.
Kevin Gee, the city’s engineering services director, presented the Capital Improvement Plan to the Lufkin City Council on Tuesday. That plan was crafted using recommendations from the comprehensive plan, public forums and town hall meetings.
At first glance, there’s a lot to like about what the city is wanting to do to shape this community for the next generation.
“Some of it we were already thinking about, but what we’re trying to do is respond to the citizen input we received in multiple town hall meetings, multiple ward meetings, and that were added to the comprehensive plan,” city manager Keith Wright said.
The city hopes to issue a $5.2 million bond to cover nine projects in 2020. The most intriguing proposal calls for the creation of First Street Plaza between Shepherd and Lufkin avenues that will create a gathering area for pedestrians. The city hopes to include outdoor seating, shaded areas, planters and a public restroom. The roadway would be converted to stone pavers and will have removable blockades that can be taken down to allow food trucks or other vendors to get in, Gee said.
The city will to use the debt service fund balance — which sits at about $2 million, Wright said — to cover a shortfall in the first three years. However, they expect current bond payments will decrease in the next three years, which means the city won’t have to raise taxes to pay for these bonds, Wright said.
Other proposed 2020 projects include renovating the Armory to turn the facility into a regional training center for fire and police and an emergency management operations center; completing work on the new Lufkin Parks & Recreation building; and building covered bus stops, additional sidewalks, bicycle lanes and a streetscape along Frank Avenue in downtown and a walking trail at Jones Park and a bridge over Jones Lake. The purchase of a fire pumper truck for Fire Station 3 is also in this proposal.
The city hopes to issue a bond for $7.775 million in 2022 for five projects.
The highlight of this proposal is extending Whitehouse Drive across College Drive to Southwood Drive to ease congestion where College Drive intersects the loop. That would seemingly be a no-brainer for anyone who’s ever been stuck in traffic at that intersection, especially when a train is rolling through — as long as the new intersection is not as awkwardly designed.
In a related matter, the 4B/Lufkin Economic Development Corporation approved the purchase of 35 acres of property on Thursday. That property borders the project to extend Whitehouse Drive, turning some prime real estate into a valuable city asset.
Other proposed 2022 projects include reconstructing Wilson Avenue and replacing utilities, extending Tulane Drive from the creek on Tulane to Brentwood Drive and adding utilities and streetscaping on First Street between Frank and Paul avenues and streetscaping on Frank Avenue through the medical district.
There are two projects planned for 2024: renovating and expanding Morris Frank Park and renovating the 21-year-old Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter.
“The whole thing is a master plan of moving the city forward from an economic development standpoint,” Bob Samford, the director of the LEDC, said. He was talking specifically about Thursday’s land purchase, but his comments also apply to the city’s Capital Improvements Plan.
It’s a blueprint for building incrementally on smaller projects to change today’s reality into tomorrow’s dreams.
“We’ve got more things coming,” Wright said at the council meeting. “Just wait and see.’’
We’re excited about those prospects.
