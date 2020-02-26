Our weekly roundup of Toasts & Roasts:
We’ll open today’s editorial with both a roast and a toast on the same subject: last week’s burglary at the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department’s state Highway 103 west fire station. Thieves stole $96,000 worth of equipment sometime between mid-day on Tuesday and Thursday afternoon of last week. The thieves stole everything except trucks and the bunker gear they wear into fires, VFD Capt. Joe Burton, said. “They took pretty much everything we had.” Because of the actions of these lowlifes, the average response time to any fire emergencies will increase for that side of town. The toast goes to the Hudson Police Department and Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, who have worked diligently on the case since it was first reported. A Crime Stoppers tip resulted in Hudson police identifying suspects and recovering a large amount of the stolen property on Friday, according to a release from the police department on Facebook. On Monday, officers from both agencies searched a residence on state Highway 103 west in relation to the burglary. They found a large amount of methamphetamine and cash and some stolen property, although it was not related to the fire department theft. Authorities did say the investigation is ongoing and that ‘‘further information will be released at a later time.’’
A toast to East Texas playwright Don Wilson Glenn, who has received a $10,000 commission to adapt one of William Shakespeare’s “problem plays” with a diversity/inclusion lens. Glenn, who also is president of the Angelina Community Theatre, submitted his proposal for “Troy USA” to the Meyer Memorial Trust Oregon Cultural Trust and Cultural Coalition of Washington County, and they selected him for the 2020-21 season. “Troy USA” is an adaptation of the play “Troilus and Cressida” (that was set during the Trojan War) set in the midst of the 1960s Detroit riots. Glenn will spend five months writing on his own, three months workshopping with Bag and Baggage Productions in Portland and the final product will be put on in 2021.
Congratulations to Lufkin soccer coach Juan Encarnacion, who picked up his 200th career victory when the Lady Panthers notched a 3-2 win over the Pine Tree Lady Pirates in District 16-5A action in Longview. Encarnacion said the landmark night was a special one for him and the players that helped him reach the accomplishment. “I thank everyone for their support in this time,” he said, “especially all of the players that have played for me throughout the years.”
