Novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is the latest ‘‘new’’ disease to pose a serious global threat.
Since the 1970s, about 40 infectious diseases have been discovered, including SARS, MERS, Ebola, chikungunya, avian flu, swine flu and, most recently, Zika, according to a Baylor College of Medicine report about emerging infectious diseases.
There are many factors involved in the emergence of new infectious diseases or the re-emergence of “old” infectious diseases. Some result from natural processes such as the evolution of pathogens over time, but many are a result of human behavior and practices.
At least two events have to occur for an emerging disease to become established, according to the report. First, the infectious agent has to be introduced into a vulnerable population. And second, the agent has to have the ability to spread readily from person-to-person and cause disease.
Influenza is an example of an emerging disease that can be attributed to both natural and human factors. Medical professionals know the influenza virus has the ability to change its genetic information. That’s why the seasonal flu makes life miserable for so many people every year. But large changes in the flu virus can cause pandemics because the human immune system isn’t prepared to recognize and defend against the new strain.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that influenza has resulted in between 9 million and 45 million illnesses, 140,000-810,000 hospitalizations and 12,000-61,000 deaths annually since 2010.
By comparison, a disturbingly deadly outbreak of influenza tore across the globe between 1918 and 1920. The ‘‘Spanish Flu’’ infected more than a third of the world’s population and killed between 20 million and 50 million people, according to estimates.
The spread of viruses or other respiratory illnesses can occur at any time. That’s why it’s important for East Texans to be both diligent and rational in their approach to dealing with COVID-19.
Sharon Shaw, director of the Angelina County & Cities Health District, told those attending the Chamber’s First Friday luncheon that community leaders are making preparations for the disease’s arrival in Angelina County.
The health district has put together a group of area stakeholders — including city and county officials, school districts, hospitals and the medical community — to work in tandem and listen to the advice of state and federal medical professionals, she said.
“We’re coordinating to make a plan for you,” she said. “Just rest assured that your city and county governments have met, understand the situation and understand what it means in their leadership roles. Your health care community stands ready to support whatever response we need to have.”
So at this point, it really comes down to the basic common-sense health advice we’ve heard from professionals all our lives:
■ Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing; going to the bathroom; and before eating or preparing food.
■ Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
■ Stay home when you are sick.
■ Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
While the health risk in Angelina County is low at this time, it’s important for everyone to stay informed and be prepared.
