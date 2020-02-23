City leaders’ vision for Lufkin’s future began rounding into focus on Tuesday when the city council approved a $22.5 million Capital Improvements Plan.
There are 15 proposed projects in the plan, with bond sales to finance the work scheduled for 2020, 2022 and 2024. The city will begin the bond search and approval processes, with city staffers working with a financial adviser to set up bond proposals on the 2020 projects.
“We would present this to the rating agency so they know this is a plan, plans change, plans are modified, needs change and so, as we go through this, realize that none of this is locked in stone,” city manager Keith Wright said. However, he made it clear the various proposals would be brought back to the council for a final approval at the appropriate time. He also said the plans are subject to change at the council’s discretion.
Three months ago we said there was a lot to like about what the city is wanting to do to shape this community for the next generation. The Capital Improvements Plan was crafted using recommendations from the comprehensive plan, public forums, town hall meetings and one-on-one meetings council members had with Wright. While the plans have been modified since that first glance, there’s still a lot to like. And it’s still a blueprint for building incrementally on smaller projects to change today’s reality into tomorrow’s dreams.
The highlight of the new 2020 proposal is extending Whitehouse Drive across College Drive to Southwood Drive to ease congestion where College Drive intersects the loop. The estimated cost for the project is $2.45 million. But anyone who’s ever been stuck in traffic at that intersection, especially when a train is rolling through, might consider that a bargain.
Other proposed 2020 projects include a $1.19 million renovation of the Armory on Tulane Drive to turn the facility into a regional training center for fire and police and an emergency management operations center; installing bus stop covers at 14 locations for $160,000; and building a walking trail around Jones Lake and constructing a restroom there for $240,000.
Plans to create a pedestrian/plaza/gathering area on First Street between Lufkin to Shepherd avenues, while still part of the 2020 proposal, have been re-imagined. The revamped plans will make it easier to close the street for special events, but don’t require permanently closing the block. A public restroom downtown is also part of that $390,000 proposal.
One 2020 project that already has been completed is the purchase and renovation of the former Calvary Baptist Family Life Center for $550,000. The renovated facility now houses Lufkin Parks & Recreation.
Proposals for 2022 include reconstructing Daniel McCall Drive from College Drive to Southwood Drive for $3.12 million and building a Tulane Drive extension from the south end of the Whitehouse subdivision to Brentwood Drive, extending utilities, for $1.8 million.
Bicycle lanes and sidewalks also are featured prominently in the 2022 proposal, with bicycle lanes on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from Loop 287 to Abney Avenue, on Angelina Street from Abney to Pershing Avenue, on Feagan Drive from Pershing to the loop and on College Drive from the loop to South First Street. That estimated cost is $360,000. Another $750,000 is proposed to build sidewalks in points of interest and that connect to existing sidewalks. And a proposal calls for a raised center median with landscaping on Frank Avenue from First Street to Third Street for $300,000.
But while bike lanes and sidewalks are needed in our community, especially considering the grim health challenges many East Texans face, we’re disappointed that $660,000 was proposed for renovating the 21-year-old Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter. Don’t get us wrong, the work is badly needed. But is that really enough money to make all the necessary repairs and renovations? We also think this should be part of the proposed 2020 projects. Fortunately, as Wright said, these plans are subject to change at the council’s discretion.
The 2024 plans include renovating and expanding the Morris Frank Park Sports Complex for $6.15 million; reconstructing Gaslight Boulevard for $3.45 million and constructing sidewalks and lighting on First Street from Frank Street to Paul Avenue for $930,000.
Two proposals dropped from the current proposals are roadside ditch improvements needed throughout Lufkin and a new fire truck. Wright said those projects will be proposed to the council at a later date after the city finds alternative funding sources.
All of the proposals help move the city forward from an economic development standpoint. That’s something we can all get excited about.
