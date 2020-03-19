Thankful. Maybe it’s not exactly how you’re feeling right now. Empty store shelves. Desperately trying to find toilet paper. Listening to your school-age child count to 100 for what seems like the millionth time. (Teachers, you are our biggest heroes.) Worrying about needing to go to work or stay home.
In the midst of uncertainty, let us be thankful.
Thankful for the immediate action of businesses, stores, restaurants and governments aimed at protecting our health and well-being. Thankful for the unity demonstrated by most people for the overall common good. Thankful for encouraging messages being spread around social media.
We are truly living in an unprecedented time. We’ve never seen anything like this. It’s hard, at times, to really know how to feel about all of this. Is this an overreaction? Or are we doing enough?
So take a minute and be thankful.
The leadership in our school districts are on top of things, effectively communicating with parents, working to find solutions to problems they’ve never had to address before — like how to feed hungry kids and educate them from home. Stores are offering curbside services, deep cleaning and adjusting hours to give the elderly a dedicated time to shop.
No doubt about it, times are tough. We have yet to comprehend the ripple effect this will cause, especially for our economy. There are skeptics who refuse to follow guidelines and recommendations set out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the White House to help flatten the curve and slow the spread. Many are worried about their next paycheck. The coronavirus may devastate many small businesses. Hospitals are being overrun. The stock market is down. Panic and fear threaten to consume us.
However, we believe this country — and our community — has come together in unimaginable ways. Gyms are offering free online workouts. Educational resources are being offered for free. The Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce created a Facebook group to facilitate communication between the community and local businesses (check out the Angelina County: COVID-19 Pandemic Updates group for more details.) Our local governments continue to operate efficiently, while allowing non-essential personnel to stay at home. Churches have opted to live-stream Sunday morning services to encourage their congregants to stay away from crowds. People are being reminded to shop local, even if that means shopping online.
Do your part to stop the spread of COVID-19, and over the next several days, weeks and months, keep spreading positivity. Encourage your fellow coworkers, check on your neighbors and reassure your children. Be thankful.
Stay safe. Stay well. Stay positive.
