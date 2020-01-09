President Donald Trump signed an anti-robocalls measure into law at the end of 2019. While it won’t put an end to all the annoying, unwanted telemarketing pitches, it could slow the onslaught.
Or at least it should.
Robocalls are automated calls that use a computerized system to deliver recorded messages to cellphones and landlines. By now, most of us are familiar with the shtick. You get a call from a debt collector. Or maybe it’s from a health insurance provider, a financial lender, the Internal Revenue Service, the FBI, your electric company, a political action committee or Microsoft.
Americans collectively get billions of robocalls every month, with the total number of calls climbing month over month. The problem has exploded over the last few years because cheap software makes it easy to make mass calls. Scams conducted through such calls have defrauded people out of millions of dollars.
It’s gotten to the point that most people dodge calls coming from unknown numbers.
It’s already illegal to fake numbers on Caller ID to defraud or cause harm under federal law. Obviously, scams are also prohibited, but so are automated telemarketing calls from legitimate companies that don’t already have written permission.
YouMail’s robocall index estimates about half of all robocalls today are fraudulent.
But enforcement has been tough. Federal agencies have levied hundreds of millions of dollars in fines. Because many of the callers are overseas, it’s been difficult to collect the fines and almost impossible to throw the offenders in jail.
The new law builds on steps taken by the Federal Communications Commission, state attorneys general and industry groups.
The FCC has clarified that phone companies can block unwanted calls without first asking customers, paving the way to broaden the rollout of call-blocking services. Stopping robocalls before they reach consumers is critical, as is getting rid of “spoofed” numbers. The industry is developing a system to tell people when the Caller ID number is real. This technology doesn’t work for home phones connected to copper landlines, but the FCC and phone companies are supposed to be working on an alternative for those customers.
Perhaps most importantly, the law says phone companies can’t charge for these services.
The FCC also gets more time to fine robocallers and do so without first issuing a warning. Individuals who intentionally violate the law also face tougher fines and criminal prosecution by the Justice Department.
But not every robocall is illegal. Some are helpful reminders from pharmacies that a prescription is ready, or schools advising that report cards are being sent home. The legislation is a victory for anyone who owns a phone.
Unfortunately, given the availability of cheap dialing technology and the big potential payoff, determined scammers and telemarketers will always attempt to circumvent the law. One story from The Associated Press says a New Jersey company that sells caller identification spoofing services is suing North Dakota over its new law, which makes it a crime to use false caller ID information with intent to defraud or mislead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.