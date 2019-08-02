Since Uber Eats, DoorDash and Waitr have all brought their online food delivery services to town, life has vastly improved for the staff of The Lufkin Daily News, many of whom work long hours and late nights and can’t always leave to grab dinner.
So imagine our disgust upon learning that the tips we’d been leaving when using the DoorDash app had been going to DoorDash itself rather than to the people who delivered our food.
You read that right: DoorDash — the biggest on-demand food delivery app in the U.S. — was using those tips to subsidize its payments to its delivery staff.
Under the policy it adopted in 2017, DoorDash started offering a guaranteed minimum payment for deliveries. And unlike the rare occasion in which a customer tips their “Dasher” in cash, any tips paid through the app — and you have to use the app to order, so yeah, that’s where the vast majority of us have been leaving the tip — have for the most part been used to offset DoorDash’s contribution toward the delivery person’s guaranteed pay rather than increasing it.
DoorDash maintained that the system kept its workers’ pay consistent despite customers who tip little or don’t tip at all. So if DoorDash guaranteed a worker $6 for a delivery and the customer stiffed, the business would pay the worker $6. But if the customer tipped $3, the driver would still get $6, only DoorDash paid just $3 of it, with the tip making up the difference.
After a New York Times article blew the whistle on the practice, customer outrage and complaints ensued, pressuring the company into announcing last week that it was dropping the controversial tipping policy. We’re relieved to see DoorDash doing the right thing — albeit reluctantly, we’re sure — for both its employees and its customers, who had every right to believe the tip they were leaving was going to the person for whom it was intended.
But where is the outrage over the tip-sharing policies most full-service restaurants in Lufkin employ?
When was the last time you tipped a host or hostess for seating you? Or the bus boy who cleaned off the table at which you were seated? Here in Texas, a portion of the tip you leave your server is often going toward a pool that pays out hosts and hostesses, bus boys and bartenders, which wouldn’t be so bad if it weren’t for the fact that the practice enables employers to pay those workers less than the minimum wage while the waitstaff subsidizes the rest of their salary.
That’s right: The waitstaff — those guys and gals whose minimum wage of $2.13 an hour has remained unchanged since 1991 and who thus rely almost solely on tips as their source of income — are forced to pay a portion of their sales (typically 3%) so that the billion-dollar businesses they work for can save billions in payroll.
Sounds fair, doesn’t it? Sounds criminal to us. We couldn’t believe it was legal when restaurants started doing this, and some 20 years later we’re even more amazed that it’s been allowed to continue.
We believe the restaurants should pay their employees minimum wage or charge their customers more rather than having a college student making $2.13 an hour fork over his or her hard-earned tips to subsidize the hostess’ pay.
“The premise is the tip is never the employer’s,” said Reuel Schiller, a labor law professor at the University of California, Hastings in San Francisco, in a 2016 Associated Press article after an appeals court upheld a 2011 U.S. Labor Department rule limiting the sharing of tips among workers. Businesses can’t collect gratuities given to waiters, casino dealers or other service employees to share with support staff such as dishwashers even if the tipped workers are receiving minimum wage, the court ruled.
“The employer doesn’t have the power to take that from the waiter and give it to a dishwasher because it’s not the employer’s money.”
We don’t think the employer should have the power to give it to front-of-house employees either.
Customer backlash forced DoorDash to finally do the right thing for its employees. We’ll be waiting to see if local diners will pressure the full-service restaurants in Lufkin to follow suit.
