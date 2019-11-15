Old Man Winter and Jack Frost are symbolic personifications of the season, usually receiving the credit or blame for wintry weather this time of year.
There was, however, nothing symbolic about the arctic air mass that moved through the eastern two-thirds of the United States — an area stretching from the Rocky Mountains to northern New England — this week. By the way, winter doesn’t ‘‘officially’’ start until Dec. 22 this year.
Forecasters with the National Weather Service don’t expect the arctic outbreak to be long-lived, but said the dangerous conditions could tie or set about 250 cold records. Thankfully, no one was injured in an early-morning duplex fire on Newsom Avenue Wednesday morning.
Transportation is always a concern when the weather is this brutal, either because of wrecks in icy road conditions or because rain, ice and snow have made air travel problematic. And of course, prolonged outdoor activities should be avoided when it’s this cold.
But cold weather doesn’t just impact travelers. Most of us run our heaters, bundle up, or — if we’re fortunate enough — cozy up with our loved ones in front of a nice warm fireplace. Unfortunately, that doesn’t provide for the less fortunate in East Texas —the homeless or those who attempt to use “unconventional means” to heat their home.
We can’t stress how important it is to be aware of potential fire danger in your house or apartment. An average of 890 Americans die in winter home fires each year, according to the U.S. Fire Administration. The agency also reports that: winter home fires account for only 8% of the total number of fires in the U.S., but result in 30% of all fire deaths; property loses from those fires add up to $2 billion each winter; and that cooking is the leading cause of all winter home fires.
Here are some suggestions from the U.S. Fire Administration to help keep your family warm — and safe — this winter:
■ Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from heating equipment, like the furnace, fireplace, wood stove or portable space heater.
■ Have a three-foot “kid-free zone” around open fires and space heaters.
■ Never use your oven to heat your home.
■ Have a qualified professional install stationary space heating equipment, water heaters or central heating equipment according to the local codes and manufacturer’s instructions.
■ Have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional.
■ Remember to turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.
■ Always use the right kind of fuel, specified by the manufacturer, for fuel-burning space heaters.
■ Make sure the fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room. Ashes should be cool before putting them in a metal container. Keep the container a safe distance away from your home.
■ Test smoke alarms at least once a month.
Hopefully we can all stay safe and snug by following these tips as long as Jack Frost nips at our fingers and toes this winter while chilly temperatures hang around the region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.