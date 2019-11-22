It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.
Ordinarily that’s not a bad thing because, after all, Christmas is ‘‘The Most Wonderful Time of the Year.’’
But it’s hard to maintain that holiday spirit during the ‘‘hap-happiest season of all’’ when big box retailers start plugging their Christmas specials before Labor Day.
Activities like trick-or-treating, costume parties, jack-o’-lanterns and haunted houses make Halloween entertaining enough to withstand the so-called ‘‘Christmas creep.’’ And All Hallow’s Eve is celebrated around the world.
The same can’t be said about Thanksgiving. It’s a particularly American holiday that dates to 1621. Today it evokes images of football, family, turkey and pumpkin pie. And it doesn’t stand a chance against the Christmas creep.
Every year we complain about Christmas starting earlier than ever — creeping — but it’s not a new phenomenon. Retailers have been pushing early sales seemingly forever, in part, because the economics of Christmas demand it. Christmas is typically the peak selling period for retailers, in both the United States and the rest of the world. The National Retail Federation estimates 20%-25% of U.S. retail sales are expected over the next couple of months. That 20%-25% is expected to exceed $1.1 trillion.
Just a few years ago, Black Friday — the traditional start of the Christmas shopping season — still meant something. Some retailers might start displaying decorations and promoting sales a bit early, but it wasn’t until the day after Thanksgiving that they would go all-in. Then the Great Recession struck, and all rules changed — everyone is trying to get a leg up on everyone else. Sales began appearing during the week leading up to Thanksgiving and more of the big box retailers began opening on Thanksgiving Day.
In one sense, that’s beneficial to consumers, but it’s also confusing. With big, nonstop sales going on for two months, it’s hard for consumers to know when to buy in order to get the best deal. And by extending the shopping season, retailers run the risk of negating any sense of urgency among customers.
Retailers like blaming the weather for poor results during the holidays. Or maybe the calendar will be at fault because Thanksgiving falls on its latest possible date this year.
The last time we checked, November still has 30 days and Christmas is on the 25th day of December.
It’s great for people to be excited about buying gifts for others, and we can’t fault anyone for trying to get the best deal possible. We just don’t see why the sales couldn’t wait until Black Friday (or better yet, Small Business Saturday). There are plenty of good shopping days already between Thanksgiving and Christmas — and, yes, before Thanksgiving if you want to beat the rush.
Thanksgiving Day is the one day each year that we are supposed to stop and take stock of our lives, to express gratitude for the blessings we enjoy and love for the family members with whom we get to spend the day. We also have a day on which we exhibit greed, selfishness, impatience and aggression. Sadly, it’s also Thanksgiving Day.
