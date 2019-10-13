October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is an international health campaign held annually to increase awareness of the disease and an opportunity to remind women to take a moment to take care of themselves.
The campaign raises funds for research, prevention programs, treatments and to hopefully find a cure for this potentially devastating disease. In fact, Breast Cancer Now, a research and care charity, believes if we all act now, by 2050 everyone who develops breast cancer will live. Part of this is making sure everyone affected by breast cancer receives the best possible treatment and services.
A number of organizations show their support by wrapping just about everything in pink.
In Lufkin, CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial’s annual Power of Pink! luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center. For the past 27 years, Power of Pink! has brought awareness to thousands of women about the dangers of breast cancer and the importance of early detection. Merlyna Valentine — an educator, motivational speaker, author and a quadruple amputee — will be the featured speaker at this year’s luncheon.
Other than skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer among American women. About 1 in 8 women born today in the United States will get breast cancer at some point.
However, the good news is that most women can beat breast cancer if it’s found and treated early. Regularly scheduled mammograms are the best way to find breast cancer early, when it is easier to treat and before it is big enough to feel or cause symptoms.
Everyone’s breasts are different, and your breasts can change with age and at different times of the month. It’s important to get to know how your breasts normally look and feel so it will be easier to spot if there are any unusual changes for you.
Breast cancer symptoms vary, and some people don’t have any symptoms. But knowing the potential signs and symptoms can help you understand what changes to look out for:
■ Any change in the size or the shape of the breast.
■ Pain in any area of the breast.
■ Nipple discharge other than breast milk (including blood).
■ A new lump in the breast or underarm.
If you have any signs that worry you, see your doctor right away.
Most women who get breast cancer have no known risk factors and no history of the disease in their families; however, some of those risk factors include:
■ Being a woman.
■ Being older (most breast cancers are found in women who are 50 years old or older).
■ Having changes in your BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes.
Some other facts about the disease, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation Inc.
■ Each year in the United States, more than 245,000 women get breast cancer and more than 40,000 women die from the disease. The World Health Organization says there are about 1.38 million new cases and 458,000 deaths worldwide each year.
■ Men also get breast cancer, but it is not very common. Less than 1% of breast cancers occur in men.
■ Most breast cancers are found in women who are 50 years old or older, but breast cancer also affects younger women. About 10% of all new cases of breast cancer in the United States are found in women younger than 45 years of age.
■ Physical activity and a healthy diet can help reduce the risk of breast cancer.
■ Smoking is a confirmed risk factor for many types of cancer. Second-hand smoke is also a risk factor.
■ Alcohol has been shown to slightly increase the risk of breast cancer. However, there are no studies that directly demonstrate that the more a person drinks, the greater the risk factor.
■ There is an increased risk of breast cancer for women who have been using birth control pills for more than five years. However due to the low amount of hormones in birth control pills today, the risk is relatively small.
■ There is a link between hormone replacement therapy and breast cancer.
Breast cancer can’t be prevented, but there are three important steps to help detect it earlier.
■ Women should perform a self-breast exam each month and any changes or abnormalities should be discussed with a doctor or physician.
■ A clinical breast exam is performed by a qualified nurse or doctor. A health care professional will check for lumps or other physical changes in the breast that may need to be investigated.
■ A mammogram is an X-ray that allows a qualified specialist to examine the breast tissue for any suspicious areas.
If you find a lump, schedule an appointment with your doctor, but don’t panic — 8 out of 10 lumps are not cancerous. For additional peace of mind, call your doctor whenever you have concerns.
Observing National Breast Cancer Awareness Month during October is a chance to raise awareness about the importance of fighting the disease. However, we should all Think Pink the other 334 days of the year, too.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.