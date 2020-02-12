Congratulations to Joan Ragland, the Hudson school district’s instructional technology specialist, who received the 2020 Texas Computer Education Association Lifetime Achievement for the Advancement of Technology in Education Award. Ragland has been influential in obtaining competitive grants for the school district over the past 10 years totaling more than $2 million and allowing the district to fund programs like the middle school hydroponics lab, the middle and high school aviation program, middle/elementary/high school robotics programs and more. “This is not an individual award,” she said. “It really belongs to the district — board members, administrators, fellow teachers, students and community — all stakeholders must have a buy-in to achieve a mindset that moves the district forward, enables it to take risks and to try new ideas and programs.” She said being a teacher means having the opportunity to touch the future, adding that teachers provide students with the foundations upon which they can build an understanding of concepts and principles, but that is only the beginning. “A teacher must take the next step and challenge students to reach their maximum potential, to explore new pathways, to be creative and innovative, to think outside the box, to learn to work cooperatively and collaboratively with others,” she said. Superintendent Donny Webb said it was his pleasure to recommend Ragland for the award. “Joan is the most dedicated teacher to the profession that I have ever met and had the privilege to work with,” he said. “Hudson ISD would be at a loss without Joan Ragland. So much of our success is attributed to this most outstanding educator.”
A toast to the four Lufkin Panthers and five Diboll Lumberjacks who signed their college letters of intent to continue their playing career at the next level. Lufkin’s Tre Odom signed with Louisiana-Monroe, Christian Stafford inked with Arkansas Tech, JaColten Jones committed to Northwestern Oklahoma State and Christian Reggie will be headed to Southeastern Oklahoma State. In Diboll, those making their commitments were Ricardo Harrison, Trinity Valley; Dylan Maskunas, Lyon College; Daris McMillan, Colorado Mesa; Jorrin Thompson, Navarro; and Tyveon Williams, Southeastern Oklahoma State. Actually, there are 12 members of the 2020 signing class after Lufkin’s Jerrin Thompson inked with Texas and Ja’Lynn Polk signed with Texas Tech during the early signing period in December. Diboll’s Herbert Gums signed with Boise State during the early signing period. “This is a big day for these players,’’ Diboll head coach Blake Morrison said. ‘‘You can be the best player in the world, but if you don’t have the grades, then they don’t want you. If you don’t have character, then they won’t take you.” We wish them all the best, both in the classroom and on the field.
Finally, good luck to swimmer Mason Wood. Just before the Christmas break, the Pineywoods Community Academy senior signed his letter of intent to swim for University of Montevallo in Alabama. But before he gets there, he will be making his first appearance at the University Interscholastic League state meet on Friday and Saturday. He’s also the first PCA swimmer to reach the state meet. Wood qualified for state in the 100-meter breaststroke while competing in the best region in the state; he was one of seven swimmers from the region who will compete at state. Twenty-four competitors will compete in the breaststroke on Friday with the top 16 advancing to Saturday. From there, the top eight competitors advance to the final. In addition, Wood has the goal of posting one of the top 16 times in the nation, which would put him in the All-American class.
